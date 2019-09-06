CHARLOTTE — Allie Pumford set a pool record of 2 minues, 26.60 seconds in the 200 individual medley and Owosso’s girls swim team won all 12 events Thursday in a 134-36 win over Charlotte.
Macy Irelan touched first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Owosso earned additional solo victories from Maddy Kregger (200 freestyle), Alexis Chamberlin (100 freestyle), Kate Grinnell (500 freestyle), Lily Davis (100 backstroke) and Lily Espinoza (100 breaststroke).
The Trojans were first in the medley relay with Grinnell, Amanda Brainerd, Sophie Voss and Cali Spalding.
Owosso was also won the 200 freestyle relay with Irelan, Mya LaMay, Spalding and Kregger, and the 400 freestyle relay with Grinnell, Lily Usher, Emily Pumford and Allie Pumford.
Owosso swept the top three places in five events.
