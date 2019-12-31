NEW LOTHROP — In her sophomore season, New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp made huge leaps forward both on the course and on the Argus-Press All-Area Girls’ Cross Country Team. Last season Krupp finished 59th at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula State Finals, her best time was 19 minutes, 43.0 seconds and she made The Argus-Press All-Area First Team.
This season, Krupp was named the 2019 Argus -Press All-Area Female Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“I was kind of shocked because there are so many good runners in the area and I’m just honored to be selected,” said Krupp.
In 2019, Krupp shaved 30 seconds off her best time at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships with a time of 19:13.4, which was also the best time of any New Lothrop runner in 2019.
“My goal was to get (my time) down to the high 18s but I got 19.01 (in the 4,880 meter) which is pretty close,” said Krupp.
Krupp’s PR wasn’t her only improvement this season. After an impressive season that saw Krupp place outside of the top three just twice she ran 19:52.2 for eighth-place at regionals; earning her another berth at the state finals.
“The state meet was fun it’s always good to compete against all those other girls,” said Krupp.
At states Krupp showed improvement once again, finishing 11th with a time of 19:16.4 — just three seconds outside of a top 10 finish.
Krupp will look to continue to improve on her time going forward and thanked her teammates for helping her to get where she’s at right now.
“I want to thank some of my teammates for working out with me over the summer and through the season.”
2019 Argus-Press All-Area
Girls Cross-Country Teams
Runner of the Year
Clara Krupp, New Lothrop
In an impressive sophomore season, Krupp didn’t place outside of the top three until her ninth race of the year. She had four first place finishes, three second place finishes and earned medal honors at both regionals and states.
FIRST TEAM
Allissa Ash, Byron
Ash went out with a bang in her senior season. She set a personal record with a 18:56.9 time at regionals.
She had nine top three finishes including two first place finishes (Byron Fox and Hound and Shiawassee County Cross Country Championships), four second place finishes, a regional championship which she finished in second place with a 18:56.9 time and a sixth place finish at the state finals with a time of 19:11.1.
Evie Wright, Corunna
Wright was the top runner for the Cavs this season. Her season best 19:03.1 time at the State Finals was the best time of any Corunna runner this season. She had two second place finishes, three third place finishes — including a third place finish at regionals and only finished outside of the top 10 once during the 2019 season. She finished 31st at States.
Grace O’Neill, Perry
In her sophomore season O’Neill was great for the Ramblers. Her 20:06.10 time at regionals was the best time for any Perry runner this year an earned her 10th place and a berth at the State Finals. In all her races, outside of States, she finished top 10 including a first place finish at the Perry Invitational. At States she finished 57th with a 20:31.3 time.
Emme Koutz, Ovid Elsie
Koutz had the best time of any Ovid-Elsie runner at the Shiawassee County Cross Country Championships with at 20:11.9 time. Koutz’s other accomplishments on the season include a third place finish at MMAC League Meet, 13th place finish at regionals and a State Finals berth. She finished 61st with a 20:34 time at States.
Olivia Krejci, Byron
Krejci was Byron’s second best runner for the 2019 season. She finished one spot behind teammate Alissa Ash at regionals; claiming third with a time of 19:58.5. She had three first place finishes and two second-place finishes in her senior season in addition to securing a personal record of 19:45.2 at the Bret Clements Bath Invitational. She placed third at that event.
Krejci competed in the state finals, placing 64th with a time of 20:34.7.
SECOND TEAM
Lily Evans, Corunna
Evans had a productive junior season. She had the second-best time for Corunna, running her season-best 19:36.9 at regionals. Evans finished top six in four of her eight races including a second-place finish at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational to start the season. Her season ended at States where she finished 49th with a 19:42.4 time.
Josie Howard, Morrice
In her senior season Howard helped lead Morrice to a regional championship and state final berth. On the season she had seven top 10s with her best coming at the Genesee Invitational where she finished second with a time of 22:49.8. She also set a personal record at the 35th Annual Gabriel Richard Invitational where she finished ninth with a 21:33.8 time.
At states, Howard finished 76th with a time of 21:49.4.
Emma Soelberg, Chesaning
Soelberg fared pretty well in her first season of high school cross country. She finished in the top 10 four times and her PR of 21:41.4 at regionals was the best of any Chesaning runner this season.
Emma Kribs, Laingsburg
Kribs opened up her sophomore season with a first place finish at Durand Cross Country Invitational. She followed up that performance with four top 10 finishes throughout the season and at regionals she finished 34th setting a season best 21:35.2 time.
Emma Johnson, Owosso
Johnson made a strong debut in her inaugural cross country season. She had a personal and team best 20:54.9 time at Shiawassee Cross Country Championships. That race was also Johnson’s best finish of the season as she placed seventh.
She was also Owosso’s top runner at regionals finishing 27th with a 21:40.54 time.
Meghan McPherson, Durand
McPherson had a solid season for Durand. She finished her junior season with three top 15 finishes and set a personal record of 22:41.6 at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships.
HONORABLE MENTION
Emily Williams, Byron
Emma Perry, Owosso
Hayley Lademann, Morrice
Logan Zerka, Durand
Olivia Grover, Chesaning
Alexis Spitzley, Ovid-Elsie
