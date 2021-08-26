LANSING — Jana L’Esperance shot a team-low 45 Wednesday as the Byron girls golf squad went 1-1 at Groesbeck Golf Course.
Byron (2-1) defeated Holt, 210-220, but Lansing Catholic went unbeaten on the day with a 163.
Brooklyn Durand shot a 51 for Byron while Lily Miller carded a 54 and Zoe Curtis shot 60.
Amanda Melling of Lansing Catholic finished with a medalist round of 36.
