BYRON — Byron looked dominant in their home opener as the Eagles defeated Ovid-Elsie in a 59-15 rout Friday night.
Sarah Marvin led Byron with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory.
“I thought we played really well as a team,” Byron starting guard Haley Hooley said. “We showed a lot of hustle and heart going after loose balls and our shooting was super on tonight … we were all pumped to get this win.”
The first quarter was a low-scoring affair as the teams tried to get their offenses established. Byron only had a modest 9-4 lead after the frame.
It wasn’t until the second quarter when Byron began to take over and Ovid Elsie started to fade.
“In the first quarter I thought we came out swinging. It was a 9-4 quarter and I thought we came out well,” O-E starting forward Lauren Barton said. “The second quarter it started to get away from us and I think the inexperience of our team got to us a little bit.”
In the second, Byron began to pick apart Ovid-Elsie’s defense. While the Marauders defense focused on Byron starting forward Sarah Marvin, the Eagles looked for and found the open player and got their shooters rolling. Eagles’ head coach Theresa Marvin praised her team’s play.
“That’s what the team is really good at; they play so unselfish, they play team basketball and they will get the ball to whoever has the best shot,” she said.
Hooley was one of the Eagles players that always seemed to find an opening. She hit three triples and scored 13 points in the victory.
“Once you get one shot you just get fired up,” Hooley said. “Add in a few steals and it really gets you going and ready to shoot whenever.”
As for Ovid Elsie, it never recovered from the Eagles’ second quarter surge. The Marauders only managed two field goals before the fourth and were plagued by turnovers for the rest of the game.
Barton said multiple factors played into the Maruders’ offensive struggles.
“I think it was the pace,” Bartaon said. “Since we’re so young the crowd, mentally got into our heads a little bit, flustered our guards, flustered everyone which led to bad passes and mistakes all around.”
Barton led the Mauraders in scoring with seven of their 15 points. Even with the defeat Barton said there were some positive takeaways for the team.
“I think this was a learning experience for us and I think we’ll be ready for them when they come to our house (later in the season),” she said.
BYRON 59, OVID-ELSIE 15
Ovid-Elsie (3-2, 0-1): Lauren Barton 3 1-2 7, Tristin Ziola 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 2, Braylon Byrnes 1 0-0 2,Allison Reppenhagen 1 0-0 2 Totals: 7 1-4 15.
Byron (2-0, 1-0): Sarah Marvin 8 0-0 18, Makenna Clement 7 0-1 15, Haley Hooley 5 0-0 13, Reagan Forgie 2 0-0 4, Rebekah Cornell 2 0-0 4, Olivia Passig 1 0-0 3, Olivia Krejci 1 0-0 2 Totals: 26 0-1 59.
Ovid-Elsie 4 2 2 7 — 15
Byron 9 18 23 9 — 59
3-Point Goals: Byron 7 (Hooley 3, Marvin 2, Clement 1). Rebounds: Byron 23 (Marvin 8, Becky Marvin 6, Clement 5, Forgie 4); Ovid-Elsie 7 (Ziola 2, Cunningham). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Byron 6; Ovid-Elsie 2 . Assists: Byron 12 (S.Marvin 4, Clement 4, Alexis Ragnone 4); Ovid-Elsie (Kiah Longoria). Steals: Byron 11 (Hooley 5, S.Marvin 3, Clement 3); Ovid-Elsie 10 (Longoria 4, Barton 2, Reppenhagen). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 2 (Kalista Bancroft, Caitlyn Walter).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.