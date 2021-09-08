GIRLS SWIMMING PREVIEW: Owosso motivated for 2021 season

OWOSSO — The Owosso girls swim team began a recent practice by writing a journal entry, with each swimmer quickly scribbling down goals and aspirations for the season as part of a mental exercise head coach Andrew Murray believes will help motivate his team in the pool.
Senior Macy Irelan readily admits she’s eyeing a few individual school records and a return to the state meet after becoming the first girls swimmer in school history to earn All-State honors in 2020. But she doesn’t want to do it alone.
“I want to get a group of us to the state meet in a relay,” Irelan said.
Teammate Mya LaMay quickly reminded Irelan how close the team was from having a qualifying relay a year ago, but a COVID-19 outbreak quarantined a large portion of the team shortly before the conference meet. Owosso ultimately tied for second in the Flint Metro League after placing third at the conference meet behind Fenton and rival Corunna.
It’s a meet Irelan, LaMay and Madisyn Ketchum think of often, a source of motivation for the team captains as they look to set the tone this season.
“No matter what, we all have to support each other, we always have to be upbeat, we always have to be ready,” Irelan said of her message to teammates.
“Positivity is key,” Ketchum added.
“It does not matter the way the meet is going or how your day has been, support each other,” LaMay continued.
“When you’re here, work hard and just keep going,” Irelan said.
Murray likes what he’s seen from the team so far, acknowledging it’s been nice to have more of a familiar start in his sixth season, with no pandemic-related pauses or delays.
“Our girls have looked great early on,” Murray said. “We’ve had some lifetime best times in the first month which is always a good sign for the girls. We missed the state cut in a relay by about a second and a half (Aug. 28), so we’re turning in some great swims and the girls are looking strong.”
Key returners for the Trojans this season include Irelan, LaMay and Ketchum, along with fellow seniors Claire Ardelean and Bailey Cummings. A number of foreign exchange students, Britney Erazo among them, provide additional depth, Murray said.
“That senior group does a great job of leading the team and we’re just looking forward to a good season,” he said.
While the second-place finish with Corunna has been a source of motivation throughout the offseason, Murray is encouraging his athletes to simply focus on themselves.
“We talk about just trying to be their best, so I think if we take care our ourselves and work every day as hard as we can to get better, the times at the end of the year are going to be where we want them to be,” Murray said. “We’re trying to take care of our business and if we do well with taking care of ourselves, everything will fall into place later on in the year.”
Owosso is off to a 2-1 start on the season, defeating Caro and Swartz Creek in August. More than anything, Murray said the team is just grateful for the opportunity to compete.
“My message early on has just been enjoy the fact that we get to have these things,” Murray said. “We didn’t realize what we had, what was taken away last year and so this year we’re taking every meet, taking it to heart.”
Owosso
Head coach: Andrew Murray
Key returners: Macy Irelan, Sr., Mya LaMay, Sr.; Madisyn Ketchum, Sr.; Claire Ardelean, Sr.; Bailey Cummings, Sr.; Kate Grinnell, Jr.
Key newcomers/underclassmen: Britney Erazo, Sr.; Maialen Laraudagoifa, Sr.; Mira Sivulka, Sr.; McKinley Guru, So.; Rebekah Starr, So.
Outlook: Owosso brings back a tremendous group of upperclassmen and added depth from exchange students Britney Erazo, Maialen Laraudagoifa and Mira Sivulka should give a team hardly lacking motivation a boost. Expect the Trojans to be a force in the Flint Metro once again.
Corunna
Head coach: Amy Golombisky
Key returners: Lila Belmer, Sr.; Jade Evans, Sr.; Mackayla Davis, Sr.; Katie Richardson, Sr.; Kaylee Siddens, Jr.; Jazzmin Evans, Jr.
Key newcomers/underclassmen: Amy Vovcsko, So.; Lillia Reid, So.; Charlize Gross, So.; Emma Kirkey, So.; Kaylin Robertson, So.
Outlook: Amy Golombisky loves what she’s seeing from the Cavaliers so far, in practice and during the team’s opening dual meet. A close loss to Ionia left the Cavaliers incredibly motivated to work harder, prompting a strong performance to beat Alma for a split Aug. 26.
Strong swimmers Kaylee Siddens and Mackayla Davis are expected to set the tone for Corunna this season, with captains Lila Belmer and Jade Evans serving in key mentorship roles, in addition to their strong contributions in the pool.
Sophomores Amy Vovcsko, Lillia Reid, Emma Kirkey, Charlize Gross and Kaylin Robertson are also expected to make some waves this year, a group Golombisky describes as “foundational” in helping maintain the program’s hard-working culture.
Edging out Owosso and Swartz Creek last season has admittedly raised expectations this season for the Cavaliers, Golombisky said, noting the team is more focused than ever.
“I really like that rivalry. I really like the rivalry that we have with Swartz Creek and I really like the rivalry that we have with Owosso because I feel like both those teams really force the girls, our team, to strive (for more),” Golombisky said. “Owosso and Swartz Creek are the ones that have really kind of instilled that (attitude) in (the girls), that it’s attainable, that this is reachable, that they are capable and if they just push just a little bit harder, they’ll have it.”
