LAINGSBURG — Playing what first-year head coach Natalie Elkins told her team was “the best game you’ve played” all season, senior forward Lorna Strieff netted a hat trick and Laingsburg downed Montrose 6-3 in the Division 4 district semifinals Wednesday.
Elkins’ reason for crowning this her squad’s best effort — despite other victories with bigger margins or against tougher foes — was simple: she felt the Wolfpack was finally playing its ideal game, nailing the stylistic intricacies they’d been drilling on for months.
“They played possession ball, which is what we’ve worked on the entire season,” Elkins said. “Don’t force it forward, pass to feet or go for an up-and-over through-ball if you can beat your defender.”
Elkins was pleased with the way her team competed on defense against the Rams. Laingsburg gave up three goals, but in Elkins’ judgment, the team actually pitched a shutout.
“We were only scored on in free kicks and penalty kicks today. We never had an organic goal from their team,” she said.
Next up for the Wolfpack (14-5) is a familiar foe — Bath. The Fighting Bees bested Byron in the evening’s other semifinal. Laingsburg closed out the regular season with a 3-2 victory over Bath. The two teams are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Laingsburg.
There’s no arguing the point the Wolfpack were in complete control of their semifinal from start to finish. They maintained a constant attack could easily have produced another half-dozen goals with marginally better finishing.
When Laingsburg did score they did so in a variety of ways. The shot-making diversity is another area in which the team has shown significant improvement over the course of the year, per Elkins.
“At the beginning of the season we had one goal-scoring method, and that was to dribble in and look for a quick give-and-go. We scored five different ways in this game,” she said.
Laingsburg’s senior class played a key role in staking the Wolfpack to an early lead.
Strieff got things going 25 seconds past the 22nd minute. She had already had couple of solid shots on goal, but was finally able to get on the board with a strike from the top-left corner of the box, winning her way free of the defense with a little bit of shake-and-bake dribbling before firing.
The Wolfpack wasted little time scoring again. A minute-and-a-half later, senior Cadie Ellis converted a cross from Dakota Ballard — also a senior — using a decent chunk of her face to bop it into the net.
Two minutes later, Strieff stuck again, assisted by senior Emily Gutzman.
Montrose was able to stabilize for a bit after that, making a couple of forays into Laingsburg territory with Strieff resting on the bench.
Still, the Wolfpack would score one more time before the Rams finally got their first goal. Another senior, Danielle Winans, was able to boot a cross from Ellis into the net with a wonky-looking backwards kick around the 38th minute.
The Rams first penalty-kick conversion came with 40 seconds left in the half off the foot of Nadiyah Walsh. In fact, all three of Montrose’s goals were scored by Walsh.
The second half was a bit more competitive than the first, in the sense that a bigger percentage of the action took place in midfield. Things also started to get a little chippy between the two teams, with the Wolfpack, in particular, taking umbrage with the way the increasingly physical game was being officiated.
One extended dialogue between Laingsburg players and the referees — in the neighborhood of Walsh’s second goal — prompted Elkins to admonish her team to pipe down and “play the game.”
At that point the game score was 5-2 Laingsburg, with Ballard having scored at around the 55th minute. Strieff’s third came with 17:13 to go.
The final five minutes of the contest saw the Wolfpack work to milk the clock. One moment of comedy saw Strieff guide the ball into the left corner of the field and simply park it there, drawing on her basketball acumen and size advantage to box Montrose’s Makenna Holland out from the ball.
When one of her teammates urged her to make a play on the stationary sphere, a frustrated Holland exclaimed, “Girl, I can’t!” It wasn’t until another player came over to help that the Rams were able to get the ball away from Strieff.
