The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Corunna’s boys tennis Bill Lawson coach called it “high-level, competitive tennis,” from both teams after Corunna edged Owosso 5-3 Thursday at home.
Lawson pointed out that both his Cavaliers and Trojans have battled tooth and nail recently with several matches coming down to tiebreakers. It was no exception Thursday.
The Cavaliers were able to win both three-set battles on Thursday for the win.
At No. 1 singles, Caleb Stahr defeated Wyatt Leland 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Braden Fruchey and Trent Moore edged Kody Rees and Jay Tuttle, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
The Cavaliers also got singles wins from Jack Belmer, on the No. 2 court, downing Wes Lavigne, 6-2, 6-2, and Blake Rowe, at third singles, 6-1, 6-2 over Drew Mofield.
The other Corunna win came at No. 3 doubles with Levi Theile and Blake Princinsky defeating Jena Weber and Isaac Johnston, 6-3, 6-3.
Owosso’s Zach Warth won by default at No. 4 singles.
Owosso’s Addie Kregger and Anna Salisbury prevailed at No. 2 doubles. They conquered Adam Kuran and John Walker, 6-2, 6-4.
The Trojans’ No. 4 doubles team of Harrison Ketchum and Carter Kline defeated Cora Tuller and Dominic Vandusen 6-1, 6-1.
