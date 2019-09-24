MEMPHIS — Memphis scored three unanswered goals in the second half to down Durand 3-1 Monday.
The Railroaders took a 1-0 lead 13 minutes into the contest when Jaxon Smith scored off Jackson Tillman’s assist. Memphis bounced back when Matt Welding scored twice and Zack White also scored.
Durand stands 7-5-1 overall.
Goodrich 7, Owosso 0
OWOSSO — Owosso dropped a 7-0 outcome to visiting Goodrich Monday at Willman Field.
The loss left the Trojans with a 2-5 record in the Flint Metro League. Owosso stands 3-8-1 overall.
No other details were available at press time.
MEMPHIS 3, DURAND 1
Durand 1 0 — 1
Memphis 0 3 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
DU: Jaxon Smith (Jackson Tillman assist), 13th minute.
Second Half
ME: Matt Welding, 60th minute.
ME: Zack White, 62nd minute.
ME: Welding, 72nd minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Records: Durand 7-5-1 overall.
