GRAND RAPIDS — New Lothrop junior Isiah Pasik completed a perfect season with a state wrestling title at 285 pounds Saturday but teammate Cam Orr was denied a second straight state championship in overtime.
Those were the major storylines at the MHSAA Division 4 state individual wrestling finals held at Van Andel Arena.
Pasik completed a 25-0 season by pinning Jake Fischer of Beaverton in 1 minute, 16 seconds.
Pasik wrestled four matches Saturday and won all four on pins of 54 seconds, 3:35, 1:41 and 1:16.
He sported a wide grin after winning his championship but said it was still a shortened season due to COVID-19.
When asked if it was easier than expected, Pasik said Fischer, 33-7 this season, is a very talented wrestler as well.
“He still put up a pretty good fight,” Pasik said. “He’s pretty good. It was a short one though but it’s nice. And it’s still pretty rewarding.”
And when asked about his four pins, Pasik downplayed that as well.
“They are all good wrestlers and they definitely all deserve to be here,” the junior said.
Orr appeared to be well on his way to his second straight individual championship. He built an early 7-0 lead on Caden Ferris of Delton Kellogg. However Ferris chipped away, closing the deficit to 7-6 in the third period before Orr extended the lead to 10-6 but Ferris tied the score at 11-apiece with about five seconds left in regulation. He then won with a takedown in overtime.
“He’s truly a great competitor,” Orr said of Ferris, who improved to 33-2 despite falling behind early and trailing by 10-6 late in the third period. “He’s been waiting for me the past two years and he and I wrestled at regionals last year and I know he’s been coming after me. I mean he gave it his all and he’s just came out the better wrestler today.”
Orr, who led the New Lothrop football team to a state championship in Division 7 this past fall/winter, said that there was plenty to be proud of and that New Lothrop wrestling, which sent 12 competitors to the individual finals Saturday, can be proud of its performance all season.
“We should be happy with what we have here,” Orr said. “I’ve had the privilege of wrestling under Jeff Campbell for the last four years and it’s a sad ending but you can’t get rid of all of these memories that we’ve had. And there are always bigger and better things.”
Placing third for New Lothrop were Andrew Krupp (23-3 at 140 pounds) — who captured a 5-3 consolation championship win — and Kody Krupp (27-4 at 189 pounds) — who captured a 12-3 major decision in the consolation finals.
Byron’s Matthew Johnson finished fourth at 285 pounds — losing by pin in the third and fourth-place match. Johnson, a junior, finished 17-5 and one of his losses came at the hands of Pasik in the state semifinals. Pasik won on a first-period pin.
“I’ve faced him before and he’s a really strong kid,” Johnson said.
Turning in sixth-place finishes were New Lothrop’s Bryce Cheney (22-3 at 152) and Brady Gross (17-4 at 171),
Placing eighth in the state was New Lothrop’s Jackson Knieper (20-8 at 145).
