OWOSSO — Owosso and Ovid-Elsie shared third-place honors at Saturday’s Steck Invitational.
Mt. Pleasant won the four-school event with 24 points. Flint Kearsley was second with 10 points. Owosso and Ovid-Elsie each scored seven points.
Owosso’s Kelsey Andrykovich placed second at No. 1 singles. Trojan teammate Ellie Feldpausch finished second at No 3 singles.
Ovid-Elsie’s placed second at No. 4 singles with Katelyn Swender, and at No. 2 doubles with Abigail Hills and Jollee Swender.
