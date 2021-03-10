ST. CHARLES — Chesaning lost for the first time this season, 60-42 Tuesday to No. 10-ranked St. Charles.
Lindsay Pumford scored 19 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 12-0.
Chesaning, 6-1, was led by Lilly Skaryd, with 15 points, six steals and six rebounds. Karissa Ferry added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, while Meghan Florian had nine points and four rebounds.
“We turned it over 36 times,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “Their pressure defense we struggled against. They’re a good team.”
Chesaning scoring: Lilly Skaryd 15 points, Karissa Ferry 11 points, Meghan Florian 9 points, Ava Devereaux 4 points, Avery Butcher 3 points.
Byron 59, Williamston 43
WILLIAMSTON — Sixth-ranked Byron climbed to 11-0 Tuesday with a 59-43 nonconference win over Williamston.
Makayla Clement, sinking three 3-pointers, scored 19 points with three assists for Byron. Sarah Marvin scored 17 points with 14 rebounds, nine assists and three steals for the Eagles, who led 26-19 at halftime and 40-29 after three quarters. Makenna Clement added 11 points with seven rebounds and Becky Marvin added eight points and five rebounds.
Makayla Clement moved within 24 points of 1,000 for her career.
Williamston, an honorable mention in the Division 2 state poll, fell to 7-3.
Byron scoring: Allison Hooley 0 2-2 2, MaryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Sarah Marvin 5 6-8 17, Makayla Clement 6 4-4 19, Becky Marvin 4 0-0 8, Makenna Clement 4 1-3 11.
Corunna 53, Clio 34
CORUNNA — Ellie Toney scored 21 points and Sydnie Gillett added 20 as Corunna turned back Clio Tuesday.
Corunna, an honorable mention in the Division 2 state poll, shot 13 of 16 from the free-throw lines with Gillett going 7 of 8 and Toney 5-for-5.
Gillett added eight rebounds and four steals for the Cavaliers (8-2 overall, 6-2 Flint Metro League Stars Division). Toney pulled down eight rebounds.
Clio (2-8, 1-7 Flint Metro Stars) was led by 14 points from Delaney Diment.
Corunna scoring: Kira Patrick 2 1-2 6, Ellie Toney 7 5-5 21, Sydnie Gillett 6 7-8 20, Jorja Napier 1 0-0 2, Piper LePino 2 0-1 4.
New Lothrop 42, Notre Dame Prep 21
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop improved to 6-2 overall by doubling up Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Academy, 42-21, Tuesday.
Brooke Wenzlick scored 26 points with nine steals, seven rebounds and five assists for the Hornets. Wenzlick shot 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and had two 3-pointers. Alexis Miller scored seven points.
Wenzlick, who now has 1,075 career points, moved past Caitlyn Bruff (1,054) for sixth all-time in school history.
Notre Dame Prep fell to 0-6.
New Lothrop scoring: Amya Brown 0 2-2 2, Emily Gross 1 0-0 3, Makayla Lienau 1 0-2 2, Brooke Wenzlick 8 8-8 26, Alexis Miller 3 0-0 7, Tatjana Clolinger 1 0-0 2.
Ovid-Elsie 67, Durand 34
ELSIE — Four Ovid-Elsie players scored in double figures to lead the Marauders past Durand 67-34 Tuesay
Caitlyn Walter scored 17 points, Ava Bates had 12, Tristin Ziola 11 and Evalyn Cole 10 points for Ovid-Elsie, which shot 8-for-20 from 3-point range. Walter and Bates each hit three 3-pointers.
The Marauders (8-3, 3-1 MMAC) trailed 9-6 after the first quarter, but bounced back with a 21-7 second-quarter run. Madison Cunningham cleared nine rebounds with Ziola adding seven. Cole had three assists and three steals.
“We got off to a really slow start tonight but then we settled in defensively,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said “Evalyn Cole did an amazing job at point tonight. She is becoming a real leader for us at the point guard position.”
No scoring statistics for Durand were provided at presstime. The Railroaders fell to 4-6 and 1-3 in the MMAC.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Kiah Longoria 3 0-0 6, Tristin Ziola 5 1-1 11, Caitlyn Walter 5 4-4 17, Braylon Byrnes 0 1-2 1, Evalyn Cole 3 3-5 10, Hailee Campbell 1 2-2 4, Madison Cunningham 2 1-2 6, Ava Bates 4 1-1 12.
