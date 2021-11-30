PERRY — Morrice built a 10-point halftime lead and then hung on for a 35-33 victory over Perry in season-opening girls basketball play Monday.
First-year Morrice head coach Doug Doerner made a winning debut, but said the game was not pretty. He said the Orioles have not been able to practice quite as much as they would have liked to.
“It was not a work of art,” Doerner said. “We got shortened by a week due to COVID protocols. We had about a week and a half of conditioning and trying to scramble to get some plays in there. They gutted this out at the end. I had those five (players) in almost the whole quarter. They pushed through.”
Perry coach Lindsay Kadletz (nee Ryan) — a member of Morrice’s 1998 Class D state title team — said the Ramblers played a strong second half but could not get dig out of the early hole.
“I was definitely pleased with our second-half effort,” Kadletz said. “We could have thrown in the towel or chipped back at it, which we did. In the first half we just started slow and missed too many shots.”
Morrice opened up a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 22-12 at halftime. Perry got back in the game with an 11-6 scoring edge in the third.
Sophomore forward Aubrey Rogers scored on a twisting drive to the basket with 1:42 left in the game to give Morrice a 34-33 lead. Rogers added the final point of the game with 16.5 seconds left on the front end of a one-and-one foul.
“I felt I needed to make it,” Rogers said of the go-ahead bucket. “I needed to bring our team together and push through.”
She finished with a team-high 14 points, with six rebounds and three assists. She was shaken up in the first half with an injured leg, but recovered to scored eight points in the second half.
“I felt my knee go down and it did not feel good,” Rogers said. “I got back up and tried to push through it. I came out, but I came (back) in and I played my heart out.”
Teammate Abi Beem scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half, sinking a pair of 3-pointers. Lily Nowak had four points and six steals, while Kaylee McGowan had five points and eight rebounds.
Beem said Morrice might not have been at its sharpest, but still got the job done.
“We definitely put in a lot of hard work the past week and a half — especially with our school being shut down,” Beem said. “We didn’t get in as many practices as we should have.”
Perry came up empty on its last four possessions. The Ramblers had one final attempt to tie or take the lead with a 3-pointer, but missed the shot in the waning seconds.
“We had a play ready and we got off the shot we wanted,” Kadletz said.
Abigail Cochrane had put Perry ahead 33-32 with 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation before Rogers scored the game’s final three points.
Perry got eight points and seven rebounds from senior forward Lorraine Tharnish. Grace O’Neill and Sophie Knickerbocker each scored six points, with Knickerbocker clearing five rebounds.
MORRICE SCORING: Abi Beem 5 0-3 12, Aubrey Rogers 6 1-2 14, Kaylee McGowan 2 1-3 5, Lily Nowak 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 2-8 35.
PERRY SCORING: Sophie Knickerbocker 2 2-2 6, Grace O’Neill 2 1-2 6, Lexi VanAtta 0 2-2 2, Sydney Rose 0 1-2 1, Jadyn Johnson 1 2-2 4, Bailey Cramer 2 0-1 4, Lorraine Tharnish 4 0-2 8, Abigail Cochrane 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 8-13 33.
