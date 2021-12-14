ELSIE — Senior Dylan Carman scored 20 points with seven rebounds in Ovid-Elsie’s 59-49 nonconference boys basketball win Monday over Portland.
“We are really proud with how we played tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “Portland is so well coached. We did a great job with executing our game plan and got some really nice contributions from many guys.”
Freshman 6-foot-4 forward Axel Newell had 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Marauders (2-0). Logan Thompson scored nine points and Branxton Stenger added seven and two assists. Adam Barton had 13 rebounds and three steals.
Ovid-Elsie enjoyed a 48-29 rebounding advantage.
“Axel Newell played a great all around game and is becoming more and more comfortable in just his second high school game,” Latz said. “Dylan Carman was very active scoring around the basket for us and made some big plays late. Adam Barton played huge inside, snagging 13 rebounds for us, and Braxton Stenger did a tremendous job defending their all-state player. A great all-around team win.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Dylan Carman 7 5-7 20, Axel Newell 5 2-2 13, Logan Thompson 3 2-4 9, Braxton Stenger 2 3-5 7, Adam Barton 2 0-0 5, Clay Wittenberg 1 0-0 2, Jacob Tomasek 1 0-1 2, Alex Eichenberg 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 13-21 59.
PORTLAND (1-2) TOTALS: 21 4-7 49.
