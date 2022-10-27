CORUNNA — Senior Kira Patrick posted her 1,000th career assist as the Corunna volleyball team swept Holly 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 Wednesday in Flint Metro League cross-over action.
Patrick finished the night with 27 assists, six kills, four digs and two aces.
Cavalier senior Neele’ge’ Sims racked up 13 kills, while Sydnie Gillett and Maddie Wright each laced six. Jenna Bauman added nine digs to lead the defense.
Corunna, which finished 2-8 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division, completed a 9-18-3 regular season. The Cavaliers will kick off MHSAA district action 5 p.m. Monday against Flint Hamady at Clio.
CHESANING — Hailey Rolfe served eight aces with 11 assists six digs and Avery Beckman delivered seven aces and five kills to lead Chesaning past Montrose Tuesday, three sets to none.
Kylie Florian and Charley Mahan each supplied five kills, while Autumn Mahoney had four aces for the Indians. Florian had six digs while Hannah Cooper had five digs. Bryn Mahoney had four kills and Madison Steele posted two aces.
Chesaning kicks off district play at 7 p.m. Thursday at New Lothrop. The Indians will face the winner of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. New Lothrop-Montrose matchup.
