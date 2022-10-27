Patrick records 1,000th assist, Cavs down Holly

Corunna senior setter Kira Patrick posted her 1,000th career assist Wednesday as Corunna swept Holly in three sets.

CORUNNA — Senior Kira Patrick posted her 1,000th career assist as the Corunna volleyball team swept Holly 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 Wednesday in Flint Metro League cross-over action.

Patrick finished the night with 27 assists, six kills, four digs and two aces.

