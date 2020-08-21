Those regions are authorized to begin play under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders. Competition in those sports are pending in regions where those activities are not yet allowed as part of preventing spread of COVID-19.
Schools in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula — designated as Regions 6 and 8, respectively, under Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan — are allowed to begin competition today, as originally scheduled.
Schools in all other regions (1-5, and 7) may continue outdoor practice, pending further executive orders allowing for the opening of indoor facilities and physical distancing while competing in those areas. Shiawassee County is in Region 5.
Teams began outdoor practice in volleyball, soccer, swimming and diving, cross country, golf and tennis Aug. 12. Lower Peninsula girls golf and boys tennis, and Upper Peninsula girls tennis began competition Wednesday, with cross country competition beginning today.
Football practice began Aug. 10, but on Aug. 14 the representative council voted to postpone the season to spring 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Our council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Gov. Whitmer that we may do so,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance.
“The MHSAA and representative council are committed to following all current and future executive orders and safety precautions. However, we need more answers before we can give all of our member schools the go-ahead to play each other again, and the majority of our schools are in regions that are not yet allowed to take part in volleyball, soccer and swim.”
For attendance purposes, schools in Regions 6 and 8 may have for indoor volleyball a total of 250 people, or 25 percent of a facility’s capacity, whichever is smallest. Indoor pools in Regions 6 and 8 are limited to 25 percent of established bather capacity for that pool.
Outdoor competition in Regions 6 and 8 may have 500 people or 25 percent of capacity, whichever is smallest. For all three sports, the total numbers of people allowed to be present include all participants, officials and school and game personnel, media and fans.
The council also approved out-of-season coaching adjustments allowing football and spring sports coaches more contact with their athletes in advance of the 2021 season.
The council approved 16 contact days for football and all spring sports to be used for voluntary practices among students from the same school only. Football may schedule their contact days from Aug. 24 through Oct 31.
Spring sports — baseball, softball, girls soccer, track and field, girls and boys lacrosse, boys golf, Upper Peninsula girls golf, and Lower Peninsula girls tennis and Upper Peninsula boys tennis — may schedule their 16 contact days for voluntary practices from Sept. 8-Oct. 31, if the school permits and all safety protocols are followed.
Football and spring sports then may conduct skill work with coaches and up to four players at a time beginning Nov. 1 until the first day of official practice this upcoming spring. Coaches also may work with an unlimited number of players on general conditioning during that time.
A calendar for the inclusion of football into Spring 2021 will be released later this fall.
