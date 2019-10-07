Autumn’s arrival signals the end of the girls golf regular season and the begining of postseason play.
Teams across the area will vie for a chance to compete at states beginning with Tuesday’s regionals. Here is a preview of what to expect from the area teams going into regional play.
2019 Girls Golf Regional Preview
Tuesday
Division 2 Region
at Pine River Country Club, Alma
Area teams: Corunna, Owosso
Favorite: Flint Powers Catholic
Individuals to watch: Ellie Feldpausch, Owosso (104 avg.); Danielle French, Corunna.
Owosso notes: Owosso fields a young squad that doesn’t have much experience when it comes to 18-hole competition. The Trojans probably won’t qualify for states, but expect them to finish somewhere around the middle of the field.
Corunna notes: The Cavaliers are back at regionals after not fielding a team in 2018. Corunna’s best bet is probably French, who was the medalist Sept. 5 in the Cavs’ loss to rival Owosso.
Wednesday
Division 3 Region
at Hunter’s Ridge, Howell
Area teams: Byron, Durand, Laingsburg, Perry
Individuals to watch: Emme Lantis, Durand (79 avg), MaryAnn Montgomery, Byron (91 avg), Olivia Sivak, Laingsburg, (102 avg), Jackie Mattison, Perry, (118 avg.)
Favorites: East Jackson, Jackson Lumen Christi, Lansing Catholic, Durand
Perry notes: The Ramblers field a young squad going into regionals and aren’t really expecting to make much noise this postseason. They’ll look to gain some experience for their sophomore-led squad that will help them moving forward.
Laingsburg notes: Expect Laingsburg to finish somewhere around the middle of the pack. They may find themselves on the outside looking in when the final standings come out.
Byron notes: Byron enters regional play with the luxury of home course advantage. Byron could be in the mix for state qualification a year after falling just short. MaryAnn Montgomery will look qualify for states singles for the second year in a row.
Durand notes: Despite a young squad and a tough regional field, the Railroaders are in position to make a run for a spot at states. Durand has already proven capable of hanging with some of the top competition in the state and is on a bit of a hot streak going into regionals. The Railroaders defeated No.7 East Jackson in the Byron Fall Shootout last week. The Railroaders finished 33 strokes behind No. 8 Lansing Catholic in the same event.
Thursday
Division 3 Regionals
at Maple Creek Golf Club, Shepherd
Area teams: Chesaning
Individuals to watch: Taylor Gross (86 avg.)
Favorites: Frankenmuth, Shepherd, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
Chesaning notes: Chesaning could be a dark horse candidate to qualify out of this region. The Indians have had an up and down year, but have played several teams in their field close during the regular season. Taylor Gross will look to make it back to states for the third straight year.
