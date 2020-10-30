OWOSSO — Corunna defeated Owosso in volleyball, 25-12, 25-17, 25-9 Thursday.
The Cavaliers, getting eight kills from Ellie Toney and six kills from Josalyn Stratton, improved to 8-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Toney had 16 assists and three aces for Corunna. JaiLia Campos had 16 digs with Ava Gustafson and Sydnie Gillett adding three blocks apiece. Jenna Bauman had two aces.
