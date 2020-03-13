LANSING — Just hours after announcing a modified winter postseason plan, the Michigan High School Athletic Association followed the lead of multiple sports leagues and suspended the remainder of its winter postseason indefinitely.
“Based on the events of the last 48 hours and with things changing by the minute, we believe we have no choice but to suspend our winter tournaments immediately,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “This is a suspension until we have a better handle on the situation. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our number one priority.”
For area coaches, the decision came down while many were making the final preparations for the next phase of the postseason under the revised guidelines the MHSAA put out earlier in the day.
“When I saw during the day that the Big Ten tournament got canceled, I started to wonder about our postseason, but was thinking for next week — I wasn’t thinking tonight would be a no go,” Byron girls basketball head coach Theresa Marvin said.
Marvin found out about the suspension as she was heading to the gym with her team prior to Thursday’s planned Division 3 regional championship against Michigan Center at Brooklyn Columbia Central.
The news caught the Eagles completely by surprise.
“For five or 10 minutes we were in shock,” Marvin said. “Then the tears started coming because, you know, for the seniors that’s it. I mean they say postponed, but realistically our season’s over.”
Area boys teams were equally caught off guard. Laingsburg had a scheduled Division 3 district championship matchup against Bath tonight, while Ovid-Elsie and Perry were set to square off for a Division 2 district title in Corunna.
Laingsburg found out initially over social media before getting confirmation just prior to its Thursday practice.
“Nobody would have imagined this kind of ending would have occurred, that all of a sudden that there is no tomorrow for basketball,” Laingsburg head coach Daniel Morrill said. “It’s hard on the kids, especially hard on the seniors. Typically you go into a locker room (after the postseason ends) knowing that the kids have given it their best shot and lost or you’re raising a state championship trophy. We didn’t get to do either.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended a stoppage of large gatherings Wednesday in order to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Michigan had confirmed its first two cases of the virus Tuesday.
The MHSAA initially decided Thursday morning to continue hosting postseason events with limited or no spectators. Fans were to be barred completely from the boys swimming and diving finals and the girls gymnastics individual finals.
Initially, the ice hockey semifinals, gymnastic team finals, and basketball tournaments were to allow limited spectators as determined by participating schools.
By early afternoon, the MHSAA changed course and everything was off.
While both Marvin and Morrill were disappointed with sudden halt to the season, both understand the difficulty of the situation.
“The people making these decisions (on whether to play or not) can’t be right no matter what they do,” Morrill said. “If they cancel they’ll be criticized, and if they say it’s still on they’ll be criticized.”
It is unclear how spring sports, which had their first practices Monday, will be affected going forward. The MHSAA said in its press release Thursday “the decisions to conduct practices and hold competitions for spring sports are being made at the local school level, by local administration. Parents should contact their school’s athletic director for updates.”
However, that was before Whitmer announced all K-12 schools in Michigan would close until April 6.
Marvin says it’s going to be tough wondering what could have, been but understands the measures are for the greater good.
“If we continued to play, how we did Tuesday — we could have been at the Breslin (Center) next week,” she said. “So its tough, but you also have to be able to put it in perspective because we know that we have to do our part to flatten the curve of people getting this virus. This is bigger than basketball.”
Morrill agreed the situation is much bigger than high school athletics.
“I’m trying to keep perspective too; we take the cues from the experts and the people that know (about this health situation) and I’m definitely smart enough to know that I don’t know more than them,” he said. “If they’re making these decisions that shut down businesses, universities and billion dollar operations like the NBA, then the personal cue I take there is that I shouldn’t be so concerned about something as seemingly unimportant as high school basketball. As much as I care about those kids and how much it’s meant to coach them, I care more about their health and the health of their families.”
