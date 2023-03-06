SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Boys district tournament action tips off tonight throughout the state including the Mid-Michigan area.

Tonight’s card includes five area teams seeing action — including three at the New Lothrop Division 3 district. Byron (3-17) will face Bath (7-13) at 5:30 p.m. at New Lothrop. And in the nightcap, starting at 7 p.m., Perry (8-13) will battle New Lothrop (10-12). Laingsburg (21-0) and Ovid-Elsie (17-4) will also be seeing action Wednesday in separate games.

