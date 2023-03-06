SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Boys district tournament action tips off tonight throughout the state including the Mid-Michigan area.
Tonight’s card includes five area teams seeing action — including three at the New Lothrop Division 3 district. Byron (3-17) will face Bath (7-13) at 5:30 p.m. at New Lothrop. And in the nightcap, starting at 7 p.m., Perry (8-13) will battle New Lothrop (10-12). Laingsburg (21-0) and Ovid-Elsie (17-4) will also be seeing action Wednesday in separate games.
In the Division 2 district at Chesaning tonight, Owosso (0-21) will collide with Mt. Morris (11-11) at 7 p.m.
Also tonight at the Division 4 district at Morrice, Morrice (2-20) battles Webberville (10-12) at 7 p.m.
Area Teams: Chesaning (17-5), Corunna (16-6), Owosso (0-21),
Remaining Teams: Flint Hamady (16-4), Mt. Morris (11-11).
The Match-ups: Tonight — Owosso vs. Mt. Morris, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Corunna vs. Chesaning, 5:30 p.m.; Flint Hamady vs. Owosso/Mt. Morris winner, 7 p.m. Friday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Area Teams: Durand (18-4).
Remaining Teams: Goodrich (18-4), Flint Powers (15-7), Lake Fenton (14-8), Ortonville Brandon (8-12).
The Matchups: Tonight — Lake Fenton vs. Ortonville Brandon, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Durand vs. Goodrich, 5:30 p.m.; Flint Powers vs. Lake Fenton/Brandon winner, 7 p.m. Friday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Area Teams: Laingsburg (21-0), Ovid-Elsie (17-4), New Lothrop (10-12), Perry (9-13), Byron (3-18).
Remaining Teams: Bath (7-13).
The Matchups: Tonight — Byron vs. Bath, 5:30 p.m.; Perry (9-13) vs. New Lothrop (10-12), 7 p.m. Wednesday — Laingsburg vs. Bath/Byron winner, 5:30 p.m.; Ovid-Elsie vs. Perry/New Lothrop winner, 7 p.m. Friday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Area Teams: Morrice (2-20).
Remaining Teams: Genesee Christian (17-5), Dryden (13-9), Webberville (10-12), Burton CenterPoint Christian (9-5), Webberville (10-12).
The Match-ups: Tonight — Morrice vs. Webberville, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Dryden vs. Burton CenterPoint Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Genesee Christian vs. Morrice/Webberville winner, 7 p.m. Friday — Championship, 7 p.m.
