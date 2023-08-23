MORRICE — Eight-man football has been good for Morrice High School.
Coach Kendall Crockett and the Orioles football program have won at least eight games for six straight seasons since joining the ranks of eight-man football programs.
Morrice went 9-3 last season, dominating most of its opposition. The O’s scored 478 points and gave up 244 points. The Orioles went 7-2 in the regular season before registering playoff wins over Peck (62-6) and AuGres-Sims (34-16) before losing at home to eventual state runner-up Mendon (30-14).
Crockett said hopes are high again this season. The bar is set high at Morrice in football and Crockett would have it no other way.
“We always have the same long-term goals,” Crockett said. “We’re trying to get back to the Superior Dome (the eight-man football finals in Marquette) and to play in the final game.”
The path to Morrice’s long-term goals includes some mighty high obstacles however. The Orioles schedule is loaded with tough opponents.
In Week 1, Morrice draws Breckenridge, which which 8-3 in 2022 (with a 42-20 loss to the O’s), then, in Week 2, comes Merrill whose 12-1 record last year included a 52-12 thrashing of Morrice.
“We’re going to find out who we are in the first two weeks,” Crockett said.
“In Week 3, there is a mystery team in Byron, which has gone to eight-man football for the first time this season and is being led by a new head coach. Then comes Portland St. Patrick (3-6), Middleton-Fulton (7-3), Webberville (1-8), Sacred Heart (4-5), Vestaburg (0-9) and Montabella (5-4).
“Byron is the only new team we have this year,” Crockett said. “And I don’t know too much about them. I’m not even sure what offense they are going to run and I don’t know how many kids they have. I’ve heard different things.”
Morrice must also find out about itself, said Crockett.
There are some big shoes to fill from last season.
Morrice must find replacements for three key impact players. Gone are Travis Farrow, who ran for 1,038 yards and 17 TDs and Drew McGowan, who rushed for 961 yards and 14 TDs and added five receiving TDs. He also racked up 100 tackles as an outside linebacker. Another impact player who graduated was Peyton McGowan, Morrice’s leading tackler a year ago with 122 stops at middle linebacker.
All three of those graduating stars had good to adequate size and power to go with their stats.
Crockett said his backfield may not be as big but the name of the game in eight-man football is speed and his team has plenty of it in 2023.
“We have a ton of speed this year,” Crockett said. “And, as you know if you follow eight-man football, speed kills.”
Crockett said he also has some experienced players to fall back on.
“We have four returning starters on offense — two on the offensive line and two in the backfield — and five returning starters on defense,” Crockett said.
Crockett said the Orioles will continue the same basic offensive philosophy. Running the football will be the team’s primary focus.
“We’re not changing a whole lot,” Crockett said. “We run what we run and we’re good at what we run. We’ll add a few things here and there but overall, offensively, defensively, we’re kind of creatures of habit.”
Gage Cartier will be a key two-way starter that is returning. His 5-foot-6-inch, 145-pound frame isn’t a traditional football body, but he brings some of that killer speed Crockett was talking about.
Cartier will be right in the center of the action. Cartier, who delivered 74 stops at nose tackle with five sacks and seven tackles for losses, also returns as a starter at center.
Another key senior returner is defensive back/fullback Caden Binkley, who registered 79 tackles a season ago.
All-in-all, Crockett feels good about his defense.
“At one defensive end is Oliver Long is 6-3 and 200 pounds, and right in the middle, Gage Cartier is probably our fastest nose tackle we’ve had since Sam Koresky (five years ago),” Crockett said. “The other defensive end is Travis Smith and both defensive ends are really solid, really fast and really strong. Wyatt Cartier, one of our outside linebackers, is very fast and very cerebral player and understands the offense he’s going against. And Caden Binkley is one of our hardest hitters.”
Listed as projected starters at outside linebackers are Smith and Wyatt Cartier with Austin Gutting filling the middle linebacker spot.
Wyatt Cartier, a 5-6, 147-pound junior, will man the quarterback spot in Morrice’s unbalanced offensive set and junior Joel Fisher will handle a wingback position and is expected to be a difference maker.
“Fisher is a newcomer this year and he’s got a ton of speed,” Crockett said. “I think he’ll bring another dimension to our game. He’s learning very quickly and like I said, he adds a completely different dimension of speed from sideline to sideline.”
There is some size on the offensive line as well as freshman guard Braden Hart is 5-11, 250 and Long is, as mentioned, long. Chapko is 6-1 and 190 at tackle and Gutting, who will also see action at tight end is 5-9 and 185.
