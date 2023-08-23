morrice

THE 2023 MORRICE FOOTBALL TEAM includes, front l-r, John Oldham, Jacob Daflin, Wyatt Valentine, Cody Fisher, Dominick Beckwith, Sulli Holdorph and Wyatt Cartier. In the second row are Keigan Edington, Gage Cartier, Joel Fisher, Caden Binkley, Griffen Long, Austin Gutting and Connor McGahey. In the back row are assistant coaches Jake RIvers and Brad Long, head coach Kendall Crockett, Tyler Ash, Braden Hart, Travis Smith, Oliver Long, C.J. Chapko, Joseph Galloway and Ethan Cole, and assistant coaches Brad Beckwith, Keith Edington and Justin Cole. Missing from the photo was player Brandon Schmidtfranz. 

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

MORRICE — Eight-man football has been good for Morrice High School.

Coach Kendall Crockett and the Orioles football program have won at least eight games for six straight seasons since joining the ranks of eight-man football programs.

