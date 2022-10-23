Cross Country

Ovid-Elsie sophomore Clay Powell battled and ultimately held off New Lothrop senior for seventh place at the Shiawassee County Meet Saturday at Corunna.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

CORUNNA – The best in the county — at least on Saturday — took advantage of a little home-course familiarity.

The host Cavaliers had a solid day on both sides of the board at the Shiawassee County Meet, winning the boys’ race with 24 points and placing third in the girls’ race with 79 points.

