CORUNNA – The best in the county — at least on Saturday — took advantage of a little home-course familiarity.
The host Cavaliers had a solid day on both sides of the board at the Shiawassee County Meet, winning the boys’ race with 24 points and placing third in the girls’ race with 79 points.
Corunna junior Kenny Evans’ win in 17:03.6 paced a solid pack. Senior Logan Roka took second overall (17:17.4), followed by freshman Payton Chandler (fourth, 17:59.7), sophomore Jaxon Strauch (fifth, 18:02.8) and freshman Aidan Roka (12th, 18:54.8).
Evans said he and Logan Roka had a plan for the race, including keeping certain competitors behind them. “We had a strategy for everything,” Evans continued.
Owosso’s girls won their race with 25 points, placing five runners in the top 9. Sophomore Josie Jenkinson won in 20:01.9, with junior teammate Libby Summerland close behind in 20:05.1. Following were freshman Emma Crandell (5th, 21:11.7), sophomore Julionna West (8th, 21:29.8) and senior Claire Agnew (9th, 21:29).
Trojans coach Brock Holtsclaw said entering the day his squad had the potential to win.
“It’s amazing that we have girls who are capable of doing that,” he added.
Jenkinson said Libby Summerland is a positive influence during races.
“We both push each other,” Jenkinson said. “Without her I don’t think my kick is as good at the end.
Laingsburg took second in both races, with 53 points for the girls and 69 points for the boys. Sophomore Emily Rathka (4th, 20:48.2) came in tops for the Wolfpack girls, while sophomore Noah Devereaux (3rd, 17:35.1) was the best among Laingsburg’s boys.
Claiming fourth and fifth place in the boys’ team standings were New Lothrop (80 points) and Ovid-Elsie (94 points). Senior Cole Yaros (9th, 18:10.5) paced the Hornets, while O-E sophomore Clay Powell came in eighth place (18:09.9).
Rounding out the girls’ team standings were Ovid-Elsie (4th, 84 points), New Lothrop (5th, 116 points) and Byron (6th, 154 points). The top placers for those teams were O-E sophomore Piper White (6th, 21:13.4), New Lothrop sophomore Josie Bauman (14th, 22:03.3) and Byron senior Julia Slackta (22nd, 23:39.1).
Next Saturday is the regional meet, with most teams from the area competing at DeWitt High School.
Evans believes the Cavaliers have a good chance to advancing to the state meet as a team, which would mean a finish in the top three of their division. The championship meet is Nov. 5 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
“Going as a team is a big deal for us,” Evans said.
Holtsclaw said the Trojan girls have a shot at advancing as a team, which will require hitting the finish line before three of their toughest divisional foes — DeWitt, Williamston and St. Johns.
There is also a provision that if the fourth-place team has four runners place in the top 20, then they qualify as a team.
“It will come down to how we run that day,” Holtsclaw said.
