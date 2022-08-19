LAINGSBURG — Senior Brayden Thomas scored four goals and the Laingsburg boys soccer team defeated visiting Potterville 8-0 in a season-opening mercy-rule victory Thursday.
Jacob Essenberg, Aaron Willoughby, Paul Pageot and Dylan Hulliberger also scored for the Wolfpack.
All of the scoring came in the first half and no second half was played due to the mercy rule.
Genesee Christian 3, Byron 0
BURTON — Burton Genesee Christian stymied Byron 3-0 in Thursday’s season opener.
Zerik Crawford made nine saves for the Eagles.
It was a scoreless first half before Genesee Christian scored with 19:56 left before the break.
PERRY — Ali Miller and Neela Willson combined for a 97 and Perry finished 14th at Monday’s season-opening Larry Judson Girls Golf Scramble at Glenbrier Golf Course.
The Ramblers totaled 305 strokes to finish one spot ahead of Laingsburg, 15th at 321.
The Wolfpack was led by the 107 scores of three teams — Emmy Lang/Merrie Bella, Erin Pollack/Hailey Rueckert, and Tessa Boyle/Lillian Platte.
Grand Ledge was first at 231 with Okemos second at 232 and Rochester Adams third at 238.
