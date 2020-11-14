FRANKENMUTH — A slow start coupled with multiple turnovers led to a frustrating finish for Corunna’s football season Friday against Frankenmuth.
Playing in their first district championship game since 2016, the Cavaliers were outmatched and overwhelmed, struggling to control the line of scrimmage in a 56-14 road loss to the Eagles.
Senior Nick Steinacker led the way offensively for Corunna in his final game, hauling in two touchdowns on passes from Jaden Herrick and Hunter McCorkle, respectively.
It would be too little, too late, however, as Frankenmuth dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, rushing for six touchdowns while routinely disrupting Corunna in the backfield en route to the District 39 championship.
“I don’t care if we’re down by that many points, we’re down at half or we give up a couple quick scores at the beginning of the game, these guys are fighters, they’re resilient,” Corunna head coach Kyle Robinson said. “They never give up. They understand that that’s an important quality of life and that’s something that I’m never going to forget about them.”
Things got off to a rough start for the Cavaliers early as Frankenmuth’s Daniel Barger ran 60 yards down the sideline on the first play from scrimmage to put the Eagles inside the red zone. Cole Lindow powered across the goal line two plays later, just 73 seconds into the contest, to stake a 7-0 lead for the Eagles.
Frankenmuth threatened again a few plays later. After recovering a sack fumble on Corunna’s 22-yard-line, Lindow found running room once again for his second score of the night.
Eagles quarterback Davin Reif added two rushing touchdowns of his own on consecutive drives for Frankenmuth, extending the lead to 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Cole Jankowski added to Frankenmuth’s lead 12 seconds into the second quarter, finding the end zone on the ground to make it 35-0 Eagles.
The Cavaliers briefly stemmed the tide midway through the second, forcing a turnover on downs at the Corunna 40-yard line. The momentum carried over on offense as Herrick found Steinacker in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 35-7 with just under seven minutes left in the first half.
Reif got the Eagles back on the board a few minutes later with his third rushing touchdown of the evening, making it 42-7.
Frankenmuth’s defense continued to wreak havoc against Herrick and the Corunna offensive line on the next two drives, driving the Cavaliers backward and forcing quick punts.
Reif made sure to capitalize, connecting with wide receiver Ethan Jacobs for two touchdowns, the second of which came on the last play of the first half, to make it 56-7 Eagles going into the locker room.
“Frankenmuth came out fast,” Robinson said. “They’re an extremely well-coached team and they did one of the things that we thought we had to do, attack and be very, very hot out of the gate. Unfortunately we weren’t.”
Corunna came out firing early in the second half, with Herrick leading the team down inside the Frankenmuth 20-yard-line before throwing an interception to Riley Roy at the 17.
In an effort to run out the clock, Frankenmuth committed to its ground game in the second half, rotating in a number of second-team players as the seconds ticked away.
McCorkle found Steinacker in the end zone for a 22-yard score with just over two minutes left in the game to make it 56-14.
Reflecting on his final game with Corunna, Steinacker said he was proud of how he and his teammates came together.
“I thought we did pretty well,” Steinacker said. “I thought we came back in the second half, we came together, we showed the team bond that we’ve had over the course of the season and it was good to see that.
“There’s a lot of bright guys out here with a good future ahead of them.”
With the loss, Cavaliers finished the 2020 campaign 5-4. Frankenmuth (9-0) will face off against Marine City next week in regionals.
