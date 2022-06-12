CHELSEA — Jackson Northwest pitcher Nevaeh Ingram was nearly perfect.
Defending state champion Owosso was not.
Ingram, a right-handed All-Stater who is committed to attend Grand Valley State University on a softball scholarship, outdueled Owosso senior right-hander Macy Irelan, a Kent State University commit.
Ingram gave up just one hit through seven innings — an infield smash between shortstop and third base by Owosso senior Kendall Anderson in the fourth inning — striking out 17, walking none and hitting two batters as the No. 2 Mounties blanked the No. 4 Trojans 4-0 in a Division 2 regional semifinal Saturday at Chelsea.
“It’s a rare high school pitcher who has that much control,” Owosso coach JoEllen Smith said. “We came out not hitting the ball and it happens.”
Owosso, the defending Division 2 state champion, finished 32-7-1. Jackson Northwest went on to shut out No. 3-ranked Chelsea, 2-0, later in the regional championship game Saturday. The Mounties (39-2) moved on to Tuesday’s state quarterfinals against Stevensville Lakeshore.
Chelsea finished 34-4.
“(The Mounties) today were the better team … Last year was meant to be,” Smith said. “This year it was not meant to be.”
Jackson Northwest scored two runs in the bottom of the second and added two more in the third. Cora Pilaczynski singled to start the second for the Mounties and came home on Maddy Rowley’s double. The second run was scored after a wild pitch. The Mounties made it 3-0 in the third following Irelan’s throwing error and a passed ball. Grace Pilaczynski then doubled off the wall to score another run.
Irelan, who allowed five hits while striking out five and walking two, was hurt by two of her own errors and a few passed balls and wild pitches. She called her Owosso teammates her “family” after playing in her final high school game.
“I knew coming in that this team (Jackson Northwest) was going to be extremely talented and tough to compete against,” Irelan said. “I knew a couple of their girls personally and it was just nice to see a familiar face, I guess. Overall, I’m really happy with the season, to go out and do it with my family.”
Irelan said it just wasn’t Owosso’s best day.
“My pitches weren’t working real well and my bat wasn’t alive,” Irelan said. “(Ingram), props to her, she is an amazing pitcher and she’s a great pitcher and I know she works hard. She just had great inside spin and we weren’t ready for it. We really didn’t practice the rise and she had an amazing rise ball.”
Owosso had just three baserunners all day, one on Anderson’s hit. Lexi Hemker opened the game being hit by a pitch and Anderson was hit by a pitch in the sixth. The Trojans never had more than one baserunner in any inning.
Owosso returned several players from last year’s state title team — the school’s first in any sport sanctioned by the MHSAA. Smith, however, said she knew the regional was undoubtedly the toughest in Division 2, featuring three of the top four ranked teams in the state.
“That’s the mine field my kids had to step into,” Smith said. “Jackson Northwest hit the ball well and I wish them the best of luck.”
