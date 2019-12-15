BELLEVILLE — Makayla Clement scored 23 points with seven assists and six steals as Byron picked up a 53-42 victory over Carleton Airport at the Best of Michigan Showcase.
Sarah Marvin added 14 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Eagles (3-0). Haley Hooley had 11 points and three rebounds. Raegan Forgie contributed five rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Makenna Clement had three blocks and three steals.
Byron trailed by three points, 15-12, after one quarter but then broke the game open with a 17-5 spurt in the second quarter.
Carleton Airport, which finished 22-2 last season, fell to 2-2 this season.
