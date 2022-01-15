Eight local high school varsity basketball games — four on the boys side and four on the girls’ side — were postponed/canceled Friday.
COVID-19 protocols have been plaguing teams in recent weeks due to an upsurge in COVID numbers.
Both Owosso boys and girls varsity games against visiting Clio were shelved, along with Byron at Mt. Morris and Ovid-Elsie at LakeVille doubleheaders
The Bath at Perry boys game was also postponed, as was the New Lothrop’s girls game at Montrose.
