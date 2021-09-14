GOODRICH — Luke Tuller scored Corunna’s lone goal during a 9-1 loss at Goodrich Monday.
Paul Galesk, Johnathon Palin and Cole Binger all played the full 80 minutes for the Cavaliers, noted head coach Kyle Gregoricka.
Tuller’s goal came after swift ball movement from Nik Hetfield and Braden Andrejack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.