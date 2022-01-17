LAINGSBURG — Lorna Strieff — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — loves to rebound and credits her volleyball background for helping her to become a standout leaper in basketball.
“I’d have to say volleyball would probably be my main sport and I think that the jump training that we do in volleyball probably helped my basketball rebounding too — just the timing of jumping up and getting a ball,” Strieff said.
Strieff, a 5-foot-9 forward, could possibly have set a school record Friday when she pulled down 26 rebounds to go with 10 points, three steals and a block. It highlighted an otherwise tough night for the Wolfpack, which lost 43-23 to unbeaten Portland St. Patrick.
“She’s a beast on the boards,” Laingsburg girls basketball coach Doug Hurst said of Strieff. “She reminds me a lot of (former Detroit Piston) Dennis Rodman. She can jump out of a gym. She’s a great athlete and if she can’t get to a ball she’ll tip it and she’ll keep it alive. She’s been, by far, our most consistent player so far this season.”
Strieff was averaging approximately 12 rebounds per game and 9.1 points per game before her 26-rebound explosion. She also averaged 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.
“She can leap out of a gym,” Hurst said. “She’s a lot like Rodman was, if she can’t bring the ball down, she’ll tip it and keep it alive. She’s a pretty big girl, 5-9 or 5-10 and plays the forward spot but she also sometimes helps bring the ball down the floor. She’s a lso a really good defender and just a great athlete.”
Strieff has been an All-State girls’ soccer player at Laingsburg, along with starring as an outside hitter in volleyball. She has also competed in track and field in the discus, high jump, 400-meter dash and 4x400 relay.
In basketball, Strieff has become a leader by example for the Wolfpack, a relatively inexperienced team which stands 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
“My main role is leadership,” Strieff said. “I know that Doug really put a lot of faith in me to be a better team leader as I’ve been with him for four years. And he talked to me before the season in just bringing positivity and I know the most about him and the game because I’ve been with him so long.”
Hurst said that Strieff is not an in-your-face vocal type of leader.
“Lorna, her way of leading is basically saying, ‘Follow me. I’m going to make mistakes but I’m going to go hard for 32 minutes,’ ” Hurst said.
Strieff had a triple double in a 58-29 non-conference home win vs. Perry on Dec. 15. She delivered 14 rebounds, 11 points and 10 steals.
Strieff, when interviewed Thursday, one day before her big rebounding game, said her biggest basketball highlight was a 20-point, 14-rebound performance she had against Potterville earlier this season. Her biggest team highlight came this past Wednesday when Laingsburg downed Saranac 32-28 as she had 16 rebounds and 12 points.
“My main highlight would actually be my 20-point game against Potterville,” Strieff said. “That’s my personal highlight. I made two 3-pointers, probably my first two three’s of the season. The team highlight would probably be that Saranac win … We had a pretty big game and it was our first CMAC win.”
Strieff is hoping to set a single-season record for rebounding at Laingsburg but knows it could be a tall task. Katie Maciejewski holds the record of 246 rebounds set in 2005-6.
“I’d really like to aim for it and hopefully to beat it,” Strieff said.
Strieff, playing under her father, Laingsburg coach J.J. Strieff, was one of Laingsburg’s top hitters in volleyball this season, along with her younger sister Bella Strieff and Ellie Baynes.
“We just had a good season and we had a good run and we had good team dynamics — which really helped us,” Strieff said.
In soccer last spring, Strieff helped the Laingsburg girls soccer squad win its first district championship since 2004. The Wolfpack also reached the regional finals for the first time in school history, finishing 17-3-2 record. She recorded 16 goals and was named All-Region and All-State. Senior teammate Grace Graham was named a first-team All-Stater, scoring 39 goals with 12 assists.
Strieff maintains a 3.9 cumulative grade point average and plans to study biomedical engineering in college. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has served as vice president of the student council. She was also a drum line/percussion section leader of the Laingsburg Marching Band.
She plans to attend Lansing Community College and possibly try out for the Stars’ women’s volleyball team and follow in the footsteps of older sisters Sophia Strieff and Silvia Strieff.
