LAINGSBURG — It’s only three games into the 2022 season, but Laingsburg has been impressive so far.
Victories over Potterville (8-0), Corunna (2-0) and Olivet (7-0) has given senior goalkeeper Luke Snyder a clean sheet so far, but the Wolfpack has a long way to go yet, according to head coach Natalie Elkins.
Elkins said Laingsburg — a team with eight seniors — played just one of three scheduled games at the season-opening Owosso Invitational.
“We got one minute into the Owosso game and we got thundered out,” Elkins said. “We waited it out for about an hour and a half. We had to reset the clock every time it thundered.”
Games against the Trojans and Durand did not get played, although Elkins said that it is hoped the Wolfpack and the Trojans can reschedule that clash.
Elkins said Laingsburg, coming off an 8-4-2 season, has an abundance of experience back and it’s biggest goal is to win a district championship in 2022. That has not been done since 2008. The 2008 team, the first and last Wolfpack team to win a district, was a co-op team with Bath that advanced to the state semifinals before losing 2-0 to Dexter.
Controlling the midfield area is something this Laingsburg squad does well, Elkins said.
“I think our big strengths are defense and midfield,” Elkins said. “Our midfield is something else. It might be better than anyone else’s in the district … I think the kids can take the district title this year. I think the kids realize that they are every bit as strong as Lansing Christian. That’s the team that always beats them. We need to get it out of our their heads. We need them to think the other way.”
Lansing Christian is one of the favorites to win the Greater Lansing Activities Conference title but Laingsburg is also considered one of the contenders.
“We don’t play them (in conference play) until late in the season,” Elkins said.
The Wolfpack feature four senior captains in midfielders Dylan Hulliberger, Brayden Thomas and Aaron Willoughby and central back defender Alex George. Hulliberger has scored five goals with four assists so far, while Thomas has five goals and two assists. Paul Pageot, a foreign exchange student from France, has scored three goals at left wing.
Elkins said Laingsburg has been a good passing team thus far.
“My defensive midfielder, AAron (Willoughby) scored in the first game,” Elkins said. “They don’t mess around. They look for feet, whoever is open, they take it. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this team.”
In 6-foot-5 senior goalkeeper Snyder, the Wolfpack have a keeper with a long wingspan and range to deflect shots.
“Our goalkeeper is a rock star,” Elkins said.
Snyder, a three-year starter, would not go that far but said the Wolfpack hope to make some noise — if not music — in 2022.
“I mean, we only really have one goal — just for that district title,” Snyder said. “We just have to do what we need to do. In terms of hurdles we need to get over, just playing as a team. Taking it all together and just playing our game.”
George, one of the team’s tough defenders, said the district championship has eluded the team in recent years but perhaps this is the year that the dream is realized.
“Our man goal has been to win a district since we came in as freshman,” George said. “We’ve been working a lot over the summer, especially the seniors. This is a big senior class together, trying to make everybody better. The two juniors that we have are good and we have a couple of sophomores who have really stepped up this year and helped contribute.”
Hulliberger said the 3-0 start is a good thing, although Laingsburg still has to work out a few areas to its game.
“I think we’re still working out a couple of kinks,” Hulliberger said. “But I think for the most part, our game plan — what we’ve been trying to do — is to just possess as a team and I think we’ve done well with that.”
Thomas said the potential of the team is limitless.
“I think our potential is whatever we push ourselves to,” Thomas said. “I mean, I think we can go however far we want to.”
BYRON
Coach: Greg Williams
Last year’s record: 17-4, 5-0 MMAC.
Key returning players: Mason Stark, Jr.; Trevor Ritter, Sr.; Nathan Webster, Sr.
Outlook: Stark, a returning All-Stater, will be a key contributor as he was Byron’s second-leading scorer with 25 goals. The Eagles graduated another offensive standout in James Miller, last year’s Argus-Press Player of the Year, who scored 29 goals and a school-record 24 assists last season. Miller was also an All-Stater. The Eagles also graduated Ben Anibal, who had 21 goals and 13 assists in 2021.
Byron is 1-3 on the young season but were positive indicators that the Eagles would be turning things around.
“We have lots of talented young players and a few new seniors joining the team,” said Williams. “I expect to win the conference and compete for districts. I have seen promising signs from this young team.”
CHESANING
Coach: Tom Dempsey
Last year’s record: 4-9-2.
Key returningpPlayers: Landon Soule, Codey Harlan, Nate Ferry, Blake Laskowski.
Outlook: Chesaning will be looking to reach the .500 mark or better after being sidelined by Freeland, 4-1, in last year’s Division 3 district opener. The Indians began the season with a scoreless tie with Ithaca. Soule leads the way in goal with Harlan also anchoring the defense.
CORUNNA
Coach: Kyle Gregoricka
Last year’s record: 2-15-1.
Key returning players: Payton Brown, Sr., M; Braden Andrejack, Jr., F/M; Paul Galesk, So., G.
Outlook: Already Corunna has matched its win total from a year ago, winning two of its first three games. Galesk, Brown and Andrejack will be the key leaders for the squad. “We want to improve collectively, accumulate points in the Flint Metro League, play our best during the playoffs and make Corunna proud,” Gregoricka said.
DURAND
Coach: Aaron Demo
Last year’s record: 0-14-1.
Key returning players: Jaxon Smith, Sr., Noah Fryer, Jr., Brayden Joslin, So.
Outlook: Demo begins his first season at the Durand helm. The Railroaders will be led by Smith, a senior striker; Fryer, a junior central attacking midfielder, and Joslin, a sohomore and left midfielder. Smith and Fryer are team captains with freshman Brock Randall, at right midfielder, expected to be a key newcomer. “The goal for this team and its three seniors is to snap the winless streak that is plaguing this program,” Demo said. “With over half the team being sophomores and freshmen, we’re looking to this senior class to move the needle for the future of this program.”
LAINGSBURG
Coach: Natalie Elkins
Last year’s record: 8-4-2.
Key returning players: Dylan Hulliberger, Sr., M; Brayden Thomas, Sr., M; Alex George, Sr., D; Aaron Willoughby, Sr., M; Luke Snyder, Sr., GK; Adam Myers, Sr., F.
Outlook: Laingsburg has opened the season 3-0 and has not yet been scored upon. The Wolfpack will be led by four seniors — Dylan Hulliberger and Brayden Thomas in the midfield and Alex George, center back, and lAaron Willoughby, a defensive mid. Goalkeeper Luke Snyder, a 6-foot-5 senior, opened the season with three straight shutouts. Thomas and Hulliberger each have five goals to lead the Wolfpack in scoring so far.
OWOSSO
Coach: Michael Erfourth
Last year’s record: 6-8-2.
Key returning players: Matthew Shattuck, So.; Hunter Babcock, Sr.; Tyler Hufnagel, Sr.
Outlook: Owosso begins the season with a new head coach as Michael Erfourth succeeds Phil Gobel, who coached the Trojans a total of 10 seasons during two stints. Owosso is coming off a 6-8-2 campaign and will be led by Matthew Shattuck, who scored a team-high 13 goals. Hunter Babcock also returns after scoring seven goals and nine assists last season. Like Shattuck, he was awarded all-Flint Metro League honors.
PERRY
Coach: Brady Haba
Key players: Brody Webb, Ty Webb, Noah Boske, Nolan Krupp, David Cramer, Nathaniel Cochrane, Jonah Smith.
Outlook: The Ramblers opened the season with a 3-1 record. Haba, a first-year coach, said that junior captain Brody Webb will anchor the defense along with senior goalkeeper Noah Boske, who has authored three straight shutout performances. Among the offensive contributors will be Ty Webb, who scored a hat trick during an 8-0 win over Vermontville Maple Valley, Noah Krupp, David Cramer, Nathaniel Cochrane and Jonah Smith.
OVID-ELSIE
There will be no Ovid-Elsie boys soccer team this fall, according to the Ovid-Elsie athletic department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.