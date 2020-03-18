LAINGSBURG — Playing golf in the great outdoors might be one of the best things to do right now.
Greg Beavers, general manager/owner of Pine Hills Golf Course in Laingsburg, said business “is up” and more players than normal are out on the course despite the coronavirus threat that has grounded other sports worldwide to a halt.
“We are open and I got the OK from the health department today,” Beavers said. “We do have some restrictions. Like we can’t sell any alcohol, we restrict how many can enter the clubhouse — nobody can eat inside the clubhouse or on the patio. But we are open. We’ve been open for a couple of weeks.”
People are generally not staying away because of health concerns, he said.
“Play has increased,” Beavers said. “Being outdoors is one of the best places to be right now … They are saying it’s one of the best places to be — out on the golf course because there’s fresh air and you have the sunlight.”
Tuesday featured bright sunshine with temperatures in the high 40s, but there was no remnants of snow. Beavers said most other golf courses are operating normally as well, with only a few choosing to shut down operations altogether.
“Treetops (Resort in Gaylord) is shut down and some of the city-owned courses may be,” he said. “But other than Treetops, that’s the only one I’ve heard of being closed.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Monday that prohibits bars, restaurants and other places of “public accomodation” statewide from offering “food or beverage for on-premises consumption” in response to Michigan’s first cases of the new COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, gatherings of more than 50 people were prohibited to adhere with new guidelines from the Centers for Diesease Control.
Last week, all K-12 schools in the state were closed until April 6 and high school athletic competitions were halted.
There was some initial confusion if golf courses fell under the new restrictions with gyms, theaters and churches also among the places shut down. Whitmer’s office made a clarification Monday night that restrictions applying to golf courses were with clubhouse capacity and restaurant and bar restrictions — not in allowing golfers to play.
Mal Balow, a teacher at Laingsburg Community Schools, and younger playing partner, Jackson Audretsch, age 14, were busy taking their swings on the No. 9 hole at Pine Hills. As far as Balow was concerned, coronavirus was the furthest thing from his mind.
“There’s not very many people around and we’re getting our Vitamin D today,” Balow said. “This is a great way to keep the mind and body sharp.”
Some boys high school golfers from Laingsburg, as well as a few from Corunna and Bath were playing Tuesday as well at Pine Hills, according to Beavers, who is Laingsburg’s varsity boys golf coach. But no official practices are taking place, and players are not required to play any rounds. The MHSAA has suspended all winter and spring athletic events — including scrimmages and games — through at least April 5.
Zach Koerner, a Laingsburg junior who placed 19th at last year’s MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 finals, was on the putting green along with teammate Maxim Kibzey, also a junior.
“We technically can’t practice right now so we’re out here on our own,” Koerner said. “We’re just trying to get better and get ready for the season.”
“It’s not bad though,” chimed in Kibzey. “Time off from school and more time to play.”
Both Corunna Hills Golf Course and Owosso Country Club will officially open on April 1. Tracey Molnar, general manager of Corunna Hills, said Corunna Hills was open briefly when the weather warmed up considerabally earlier in the month.
“We say that our official opening day is April 1, but we were open a week or so ago that Sunday that it was like 60,” Molnar said. “This time of the year, we’re open weather permitting.”
Molnar said it’s mostly the weather that would affect the play — not the coronavirus. There could be some restrictions in other areas. But Molnar said the golf course still has some questions on ground rules in other areas she would like to clear up, such as take-out sales and where people are allowed to eat or drink.
“We really don’t have a restaurant connected to us,” Molnar said. “We’ll have to see like what the liquor control commission says … As long as the liqour commision says we can sell for takeout, we’ll be doing that.”
Steve Walkulsky, head pro at Owosso Country Club said the club may push back its opening day if the virus situation worsens. But as of Tuesday, OCC is planning on being open for business April 1.
“That’s typically our opening day anyway,” Wakulsky said. “There have been years where we’ve opened earlier, if the weather has been extremely warm and nice and it seems as if the golf course is good to go. And we’ve had years where we’ve had very cold weather and in March and April and haven’t been able to open the course until the weather suited doing so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.