PERRY — Competing as much with the searing heat and sunshine with each other, Perry and Corunna softball locked horns in an entertaining doubleheader Wednesday, which ultimately saw the Ramblers sweep — 2-1, 8-4 — in their last games before this weekend’s district tournament challenges.

As evidenced by the one run final margin, Wednesday’s opener was especially hard-fought.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.