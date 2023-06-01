PERRY — Competing as much with the searing heat and sunshine with each other, Perry and Corunna softball locked horns in an entertaining doubleheader Wednesday, which ultimately saw the Ramblers sweep — 2-1, 8-4 — in their last games before this weekend’s district tournament challenges.
As evidenced by the one run final margin, Wednesday’s opener was especially hard-fought.
Neither Perry sophomore Sara Austin nor Corunna freshman Peyton Stahr seemed willing to give an inch in the circle, but Austin got the better of Stahr in a key moment to help the Ramblers come out on top.
The Ramblers (20-14) trailed the Cavaliers (7-28) 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, but a two-out Austin single off Stahr tied the game after Teagan Hallock led off the inning with a walk.
Austin fell behind early in that pivotal at-bat, before lacing a 1-2 pitch into center field.
“The first two pitches I took for strikes, which wasn’t great,” Austin said after the game. “And after that, I said ‘Well, there’s two outs so I’ve got to hit the ball.’ And the pitch was perfect, right down the middle and I just loaded up and hit it.”
Austin gave Stahr kudos for a game performance.
“The Corunna pitcher threw the ball really, really well,” she said.
Perry walked the game off in the bottom of the seventh — with some help from a Corunna miscue.
Celina McFarland led off with a single. Jenna O’Bryant tried to sacrifice her over to second, but a throwing error wound up allowing McFarland to come all the way around to score.
Perry assistant coach Greg Hallock, who held the manager reigns for this twinbill after Perry head coach Kris Smith fell ill with an upset stomach, said the key play was O’Bryant’s perfect execution of the sacrifice bunt.
“Jenna O’Bryant got a great bunt down and, unfortunately for them (the Cavaliers) we scored on the error,” Hallock said. “That was the big play, we had good hitters coming to the plate and we wanted to make sure we got the go-ahead to second base.”
Hallock had good things to say about both teams.
“Very few errors and both pitchers threw well,” Hallock said. “It just came down to getting baserunners on late. And we were able to capitalize on a mistake they made.”
Not to be over-looked was the pitching of Austin. She worked all seven innings, giving up just three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Cavalier coach Sam Shuster said his team played an outstanding game in defeat. Stahr gave up just six hits and two runs, one earned, with seven strikeouts and two walks.
“We had a real nice game going,” Shuster said. “The girls have been playing well, even against Chesaning last night, and we’ve been playing really good ball right now. We had just one error in the first game and it ended the game. But things like that are going to happen. … Peyton did a great job for us today and we are expecting big things from her in the future for this program.”
The Cavaliers’ lone run came in the third inning.
Claire Milton drew a one-out walk and Kayla Shepard laced a run-scoring triple to right-center.
Corunna’s only other hits were a Gracie Crowe single in the second and a single from Stahr in the sixth.
Game 2 had more in the way of offensive fireworks.
Perry batted first, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Cavaliers matched that with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Perry added single runs in the second and fifth innings and scored three times in the fourth.
Teagan Hallock reached base in all four of her at-bats after hitting a single, drawing two walks and being safe on a Corunna error.
“I think it was a really good thing that we won both games heading into districts,” Teagan Hallock said, “I think it puts us on a little jump to go farther and win a district.”
Grace Spiess laced two hits, including a run-scoring single in the fourth. McFarland also had two hits while Maddie Kloeckner and Madison Ralston each added run-scoring hits.
Perry totaled nine hits in the nightcap and played error-free defense in support of Austin, who once again was the winning pitcher. Austin allowed seven hits over five innings with six strikeouts and four walks.
Corunna’s top hitter was Crowe, who had a two-run double in the first. Carly Pavka also doubled in the first while Maddie Shuster, Hailey Throne, Sydney Gillett, BreOnna Woodruff and Zoey Sellers-King also hit safely.
Shuster pitched the first three innings and gave up four runs on three hits. She struck out two and walked one.
Shepard pitched the final two innings and gave up three runs and six hits. She walked two.
Up next for Perry is Saturday’s Division 3 district semifinal game at Leslie vs. Stockbridge (4-16) at noon. The other semifinal, at 10 a.m., pits Leslie (31-5) vs. Lansing Catholic. The district finals are set for 2 p.m.
Corunna’s next stop is Saturday’s Division 2 district at Fowlerville. The Cavaliers play Williamston (8-10) in a noon district semifinal. The other semifinal pits Owosso (21-15) vs. Fowlerville at 10 a.m. The district championship game is set for 2 p.m.
