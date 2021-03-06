MT. MORRIS — Clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch propelled Chesaning’s boys basketball team past Mt. Morris 50-46 Friday to stay unbeaten.
Chesaning (7-0, 5-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) led by two with 3 minutes to play. Indians coach Matt Weigl said Mason Struck, who scored 13 points, shot 5-for-6 from the line to help preserve the victory.
“We didn’t execute as well as we would have liked tonight, but one thing is for sure, this team believes in each other and a lot of times that makes up for some of our mistakes,” Weigl said. “We need to clean some things up, but these guys are ready to get back to work.”
Lucas Powell also scored 13 points with five rebounds for Chesaning.
Reese Greenfelder had seven points and seven boards.
Chesaning scoring: Lucas Powell 13 points, Mason Struck 13, Reese Greenfelder 7, Brady Coon 7, Sam Princinsky 6, Jaylen Anderson 2, Nate Ferry 2.
Goodrich 52, Corunna 46
CORUNNA — Goodrich held off Corunna 52-46 Friday, snapping the Cavaliers’ five-game win streak.
Wyatt Bower led the Cavaliers (8-3) with 10 rebounds. Cole Mieske had five assists and four steals. Carson Socia had five assists and three steals.
Dylan Quirk provided a spark off the bench for Corunna with four steals and four rebounds.
Due to a technical error, scoring information was not received before press time.
Goodrich improved to 7-2 overall.
Brandon 71, Owosso 32
OWOSSO — Ortonville Brandon picked up another lopsided victory over Owosso with a 71-32 win Friday night.
Peyton Fields led Owosso (0-8, 0-6 Flint Metro Stars) with eight points. Ben Welz added a career-high seven for the Trojans, who have dropped 20 straight games and 49 of their last 50.
Brandon also beat Owosso 68-21 Feb. 17.
LakeVille 41, Byron 38
OTISVILLE — Otisville LakeVille won its first game of the year, defeating winless Byron 41-38 Friday according to the MHSAA website.
Due to technical issues, no details were available. LakeVille (1-3, 1-3 MMAC) won in its third game back from a three-week COVID-19 pause.
Byron fell to 0-11 overall and 0-5 in the MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.