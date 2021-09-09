OWOSSO — Owosso won every flight except No. 2 singles while defeating Ortonville Brandon 7-1 Wednesday.
Jay Tuttle won at No. 1 singles for the Trojans, defeating Joey Nichols 6-1, 6-0.
Other singles winners for Owosso were Everett McVay, 6-1, 6-1 over No. 3 singles opponent Joey Norris; and Zach Warth, a winner by default at No. 4 singles.
Owosso swept the doubles matches. Harrison Ketchum and Carter Kline beat Aiden Ashley and David Montreiul (2-6, 6-0, 6-1); and Aaron Jafri and Lucas Crane topped Charlie Chambers and Andrew Hart (6-2, 6-0). The Trojans won by default at the No. 3 and 4 flights.
Fenton 5, Corunna 2
CORUNNA — Fenton downed Corunna 5-2 Tuesday in boys tennis action.
The Cavaliers prevailed at No. 1 singles, with Blake Rowe defeating Sheldon Hand 6-1, 6-3. Corunna also won at No. 2 singles as Colby Ardelean downed Josh Brott 5-7, 7-5, 10-6.
Other matches: Singles — Remy Book (Fenton) def. Blake Princinsky 6-2, 6-1; Zach Michelson (Fenton) def. Braylon Davis 6-2, 6-2; Doubles — Gavin Stuber/Nate Dymond (Fenton) def. Dominic Vandusen/Cora Tuller 6-2, 6-1; Trey Hajec/Joe McCarthy (Fenton) def. Lucas Cunningham/Joe Kneiper, 6-2, 6-1; Noah Guernsey/Isaac Guerynsey (Fenton) def. Tyler Corwin/Braxton Galbavi, 6-0, 6-0.
