LAINGSBURG — Jackson Wilson scored on a first-half penalty kick and Laingsburg edged Durand 1-0 Monday.
Wilson was awarded the PK after a Railroader foul in the box with 18:25 left in the first half.
Cooper Neyman made 20 saves for Durand.
Clio 2, Owosso 0
OWOSSO — Clio scored two second-half goals to beat Owosso, 2-0, Monday at Willman Field.
Andrew Vreibel made 11 saves for the Trojans (1-8, 1-3 Flint Metro league).
The Mustangs scored in the 41st minute and the 48th minute.
“Despite the 2-0 loss, our boys looked very strong today,” Owosso coach Phil Gobel said. “We bodied up and worked hard as a team to keep our offensive shape.”
The Owosso coaching staff praised the defensive line play of Jacob Wood, Taejric Thelen, Charles DeWeese, Avery Fear and Brennan Baron.
CLIO 2, OWOSSO 0
Clio 0 2 — 2
Owosso 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Half
CL: Clio scored in the 41st minute.
CL: Clio scored in the 48th minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Shots on Goal: Owosso 4; Clio 11.
Goaltending: Owosso (Andrew Vreibel 9 saves)
Records: Owosso 1-8, 1-3 Flint Metro.
LAINGSBURG 1, DURAND 0
Durand 0 0 — 0
Laingsburg 1 0 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
LAI: Jackson Wilson (penalty kick), 22nd miinute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Goaltending: Durand (Cooper Neyman 20 saves).
