In retrospect, it was a darn good thing that Michigan beat Maryland 34-27 Saturday, because it was otherwise an abysmal football weekend in the state of Michigan.

Michigan State’s offense and defense seemed to be challenging each other to see which could be worse against Minnesota. The Lions once again showcased their unique ability to invent new ways to lose football games. Oh, and Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan all lost, too (though CMU hung around with Penn State for a half).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.