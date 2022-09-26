In retrospect, it was a darn good thing that Michigan beat Maryland 34-27 Saturday, because it was otherwise an abysmal football weekend in the state of Michigan.
Michigan State’s offense and defense seemed to be challenging each other to see which could be worse against Minnesota. The Lions once again showcased their unique ability to invent new ways to lose football games. Oh, and Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan all lost, too (though CMU hung around with Penn State for a half).
While the dumpster fire in East Lansing makes me grateful for Michigan’s 4-0 start, Saturday’s victory wasn’t all good for the Wolverines. Far from it. Mulling the game over afterwards, one word popped into my mind that summarized Michigan’s performance on both sides of the ball: disjointed. While the offense and defense each had moments (or stretches) of brilliance, both were plagued by growing pains and inconsistency at times.
The offense
Statistically, Michigan’s offense had a fine showing — particularly the ground game. The Wolverines finished with 463 yards of total offense, and running back Blake Corum’s final statline of 243 yards on 30 carries was good for the seventh-most rushing yards in Michigan single game history. This did not escape Jim Harbaugh’s attention in the postgame press conference.
“When a back does that now, there’s a lot of — there were some great calls, I thought great, timely third down calls and in red zone calls,” he said.
One such great call came in the final minute of the first half, when Michigan caught Maryland’s defense napping, went up-tempo on fourth-and-short, and Corum scored easily around left end from 33 yards out to put the Wolverines up 17-13 at halftime. Michigan would never relinquish that lead.
In other parts of the game, Michigan’s rushing attack struggled. On Michigan’s third possession, a solid drive came to an abrupt end when running back C.J. Stokes fumbled the ball deep in Maryland territory.
With Michigan driving midway through the fourth quarter, the Wolverines ran the ball on first and second down in the red zone for two total yards and had to settle for a field goal, which kept Maryland within a score at the time. That came after McCarthy was nearly intercepted in the end zone on third-and-long (more on him in a second).
And, on its first drive of the second half, Michigan faced a third-and-4 near midfield and ran the ball with reserve Isaiah Gash, who wasn’t close to picking up the first down. I know Michigan wanted to give Corum some snaps off, but turning to Gash on third-and-4 with all the playmakers Michigan has offensively seemed questionable, to say the least.
McCarthy also showed flashes of brilliance — but for the first time the former five-star recruit also showed signs of a quarterback starting his first conference game. McCarthy gave us another hint of his mobility that makes him popular with the fanbase and coaches, scrambling for his life on third-and-long to pick up a first down in the first half. His 20-yard touchdown throw to Roman Wilson to stretch Michigan’s lead to two scores early in the fourth quarter was an absolute dart.
There were also plays McCarthy admittedly wanted back. He struggled quite a bit with the deep ball, missing several open receivers and a few potential big plays. One first-half drive stalled when he held onto the ball too long and was hit and fumbled. Michigan retained possession, but the drive ended after the huge loss. Combined with the near interception in the fourth quarter, it certainly wasn’t all sunshine and lollipops.
“It wasn’t my best performance and I want some things back that went out there, but I was happy with the way we were able to move the ball in times where we needed to respond. That was a good team out there — Maryland’s got a great defense and a great offense and I was just happy with the way we responded when some adversity creeped in,” McCarthy said.
I feel like this quote perfectly makes my point about the offense overall. The Wolverines were able to make the plays necessary to win the game, but it wasn’t a consistent performance. Thus, the word disjointed is fair.
The defense
The defense’s performance was extremely inconsistent as well. After Maryland scored on its first three possessions, moving the ball methodically, the Wolverine defense stiffened up and held the Terrapins scoreless for more than two quarters.
Michigan finally showed something of a pass rush, with lineman Mike Morris getting in a big hit on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa that briefly knocked Tagovailoa out of the game and stalled a Maryland drive early in the third quarter. After not having a sack all game, the Wolverines got three sacks from three different players on Maryland’s final drive. Throw in highlight reel interceptions from D.J. Wilson and R.J. Moten, and the Wolverines did what they needed to win this game.
Like the offense, however, what worked at times didn’t at others. The losses of edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to the NFL certainly showed up in this game. Michigan struggled to contain Tagovailoa in the pocket, missing several opportunities at sacks and letting Tagovailoa escape for big plays. On Maryland’s second drive of the game, Morris wasn’t able to keep Tagovailoa in the pocket, who escaped for a big gain on third-and-8 to set up Maryland first and goal. The Terrapins would go on to score a touchdown.
After the Wolverine defense came to life in the second half, Michigan fell back into bad habits, allowing Maryland to score touchdowns on its final two drives to keep things interesting. Despite getting three sacks on Maryland’s final drive, the Wolverines allowed Maryland to convert on fourth-and-13 and third-and-21, losing contain on the third down play and allowing Maryland’s backup quarterback to scramble for a first down.
Harbaugh acknowledged Michigan’s difficulties in the postgame presser.
“Taulia was great. Getting out of the pocket, extending plays, stepping up in the pocket, a lot of things to learn from there. We were getting past the quarterback a few too many times. And there, he proved to be really slippery and good. We had some shots to get him back, get him on the ground. But he was tough. It was tough to get him on the ground,” Harbaugh said.
Again, I think the word disjointed here is more than accurate — at times, Michigan’s defense looked like the real deal. At others, it was extremely susceptible.
Looking ahead to Iowa
The No. 4 Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have an interesting game upcoming — a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship, but this time in the unfriendly confines of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium. Michigan, which is currently listed as a double-digit favorite, has lost four in a row at Iowa, including a gut-wrenching 14-13 loss as the nation’s third-ranked team to the Hawkeyes in 2016 that possibly kept Michigan out of the playoffs.
While Iowa certainly doesn’t feature a high-powered offense like Maryland (although it has shown a little bit of life in its last two games), I think this will be a great test for McCarthy. Iowa’s defense thrives on creating chaos and forcing turnovers. McCarthy will need to show that he can take care of the ball and if he makes mistakes, this one could certainly be another upset waiting to happen.
