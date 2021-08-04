CORUNNA — Two holes-in-one were recently recorded at Corunna Hills Golf Course.
Both feats were accomplished on the 172-yard, par 3 ninth hole.
The first came July 22 during the Knights of Columbus league play. John Wilkins aced No. 9 with a 9-wood, with witnesses Pat Selleck, Eli Dunn and Paul Dunn. Wilkins shot 44 for his round.
Two days later, on July 24, Morgan Mowinski used a 5-iron to record her first hole-in-one. Her shot was witnessed by Austin Mowinski, Joe Zawacki and Shondell Knox.
