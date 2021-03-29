LINDEN — Corunna’s four seniors combined for 50 points and the Cavaliers defeated Lake Fenton for the third time this season — capturing a 64-46 victory Saturday and the school’s first boys district basketball title since 2012.
“I think the difference tonight was that we had four seniors who were not willing to lose and they were going to bring all the rest of the guys with them,” said Corunna head coach Rocky Buscemi.
Undaunted by the Lake Fenton home crowd, and with a good following of Cavalier supporters in the stands, Corunna sank six of its seven 3-pointers in the first half to go up by as much as nine points. The Cavs settled on a four-point halftime cushion before outscoring the Blue Devils 32-18 in the second half.
Along with the seven treys, Corunna shot 14 of 16 from the free throw line.
Senior point guard Cole Mieske scored 18 points with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. Senior guard Carson Socia was right behind with 16 points and four assists while senior Caleb Stahr added 12 points and two charges taken. Wyatt Bower, a freshman, added 10 points.
“It’s hard to beat any team three times in a row — especially rivals like us,” Mieske said. “We knew they were going to come out, throwing punches but we stuck to the script and we played hard all four quarters and we shut down their best players.”
Socia said that he felt confident Corunna would prevail early in the fourth quarter.
“In the fourth quarter when we were pushing the ball and breaking down their defense,” Socia said. “We just kept pushing, finishing and doing what we do.”
Lake Fenton senior Carter Foerster, who erupted for 36 points in the Blue Devils’ 75-34 victory over Chesaning Thursday in the district semifinals, was held to 18 points Saturday by a swarming Cavalier defense.
“We just had to stay in front of him (Foerster) and get a good hand up and we’ll live with it,” Mieske said. “But as long as we got a hand up, got out to him and stayed on our feet, stayed in front, that’s all you really can do.”
Francis Senter scored nine points for Lake Fenton, which finished the season at 7-7.
Corunna (14-4) will advance to Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. regional semifinal at Owosso vs. Bridgeport (14-2), a 53-33 winner over Frankenmuth Saturday.
Bridgeport will be a tough opponent as well, Buscemi said.
“They’re athletic, they’re fast and they like to speed the game up,” Buscemi said. “And they expect to win. They are a traditionally good team.”
Lake Fenton stayed in a 2-1-2 zone through most of the game. Corunna, however, exploited it with the outside shooting of the seniors. Stahr hit Corunna’s first 3-pointer and Socia quickly followed with two more triples and a bucket and the Cavaliers led 11-7 to force a Blue Devil timeout.
The first quarter closed with Mieske’s steal and feed to Socia, who converted a layup with 10 seconds left in the quarter. It forged a 15-15 tie.
Corunna then went on an 11-2 scoring run to start the second quarter as Stahr, Mieske and Socia quickly converted triples and Porter Zeeman came up with two steals in that span.
Foerster scored 12 points in the first half for Lake Fenton but Senter, with six, was the next highest Blue Devil scorer. Meanwhile Corunna built a 32-28 halftime lead with Mieske scoring seven points and Stahr five. Socia finished the first half with 13 points including three 3-pointers.
Corunna led by nine heading into the fourth quarter, 44-35, and baskets by Stahr and Mieske made it 52-35 with six minutes left. Lake Fenton could never recover.
WINNING ONE FOR CHARLEY
Corunna head coach Rocky Buscemi’s five-year-old daughter, Charley, was watching the game from home. Charley was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma this past fall and underwent two rounds of chemotherapy in Lansing and has been cancer free. Charley’s battle has indeed brought the team closer together, said the coach.
Buscemi said it has been a difficult journey for the family but his wife, Chloe Silm-Buscemi, has been his biggest fan.
“I wouldn’t be able to go through this without my wife,” Buscemi said. ” … The hardest thing for me this year is looking up in the stands and not seeing my five-year-old there. She just loves the team and loves being at games along with my three-year-old guy. He loves to be at practice and at games and my wife. It’s really meant a lot to know that that support group is at home. Through all this, that’s where they want us to be.”
CORUNNA SCORING: Carson Socia 6 1-2 16, Cole Mieske 7 2-2 18, Porter Zeeman 1 2-5 4, Caleb Stahr 5 0-3 12, Tarrick Bower 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Bower 4 2-2 10.
