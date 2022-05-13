CHESANING — It took more than eight hours to complete, but Chesaning emerged as the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference girls tennis champion for the fourth straight time Thursday.
The Indians — aided by four flight championships and four runner-up performances — scored 16 points. Durand finished second with 11 points, Ovid-Elsie placed third with eight and Mt. Morris finished fourth with zero.
Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie were unbeaten in MMAC dual meets — they tied each other in their only head-to-head match-up. The Indians (7-3-1) however, had the upper hand in Thursday’s marathon session played in hot, sunny conditions.
“There was great competition today in all of the flights,” noted Chesaning coach Tom Teal.
Lillian Skaryd, Chesaning’s senior at No. 1 singles, improved to 12-0 after sweeping Mt. Morris’ Natalie Foster 6-0, 6-0; Durand’s Emma Warren, 6-0, 6-2; and Ovid-Elsie’s Brooklyn Belill, 6-0, 6-0.
“One of my goals is to place well at regionals and hopefully go to states,” Skaryd said. “I went there my freshman and junior year.”
Chesaning’s other flight championships were won by Kylie Morse at No. 4 singles, Alexia Mugute/Alex Moore at No. 2 doubles and Alyssa Crane/Katie Diener at No. 3 doubles.
Ovid-Elsie’s Rylee Lewis remained unbeaten at No. 2 singles, faring 3-0. Lewis defeated Mt. Morris’ Mikayla Wesnick 6-1, 6-0; Chesaning’s Andee Hosner 6-0, 6-0; and Durand’s Mia Coleman 6-2, 6-2.
Lewis now stands 14-0 on the season for the Marauders (7-0-2).
Durand got flight championships at No. 3 singles from Wynn Carpenter, No. 1 doubles players Jillian Reddy/Reagan Taylor and No. 4 doubles players Jaci Garske and Londyn Laviolette.
Garske and Laviolette said their title was earned by keeping the ball in play.
“We didn’t make many mistakes,” Garske said.
“And we were way better at the net,” Laviolette added.
Runner-up finishers in singles play were Warren of Durand at No. 1 singles, Hosner of Chesaning at No. 2 singles, Terrah Moyer of Chesaning at No. 3 singles and Julia Burk of Durand at No. 4 singles.
The longest match of the day, extending well over two hours, was Moyer’s three-set victory over Christina Rademacher-Vine, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).
League runner-up finishers in doubles were Kennedy McAlpine/Avery Butcher of Chesaning on the first court, Hannah Moore and Ellyana Carman of Ovid-Elsie at No. 2 doubles, Hailie McCreery/Jenna Thomasek of Ovid-Elsie at No. 3 doubles and Maya Burtch/Marianna Escamilla of Chesaning at No. 4 doubles.
