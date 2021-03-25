LINDEN — Lake Fenton sidelined Owosso, 69-6, in a Division 2 team regional semifinal Wednesday at Lake Fenton High School.
Chris Ott scored the only points for the Trojans with an unopposed win at 285 pounds. Lake Fenton was aided by seven unopposed wins along with four pins.
Goodrich downed Lake Fenton 35-21 in the regional finals.
Durand sidelined by Alma
WILLIAMSTON — Durand’s wrestling team saw its 17-3 dual-meet season come to an end Wednesday as Alma turned back the Railroaders 58-24 in a Division 3 regional semifinal.
Brock Holek (135), Darrin Alward (140), Hunter Spaulding (189) and Cameron Bacchus (112) each won by void for Durand.
Alma defeated Portland 43-27 in the regional finals.
Laingsburg falls in regional final
LESLIE — The Laingsburg wrestling team defeated Byron in the regional semifinals, 63-16, but then fell to Leslie in the regional finals, 44-36, Wednesday.
No other information was reported.
