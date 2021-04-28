OWOSSO — Linden turned back Owosso 8-0 Tuesday at Willman Field.
Lilly Usher made 14 saves for the Trojans. Owosso coach Chris Bird said Linden was the toughest opponent Owosso has faced this season.
“(Linden) attacked with five- to-seven players every play, creating consistent combination passes,” Bird said. “Our fullbacks and mids had their work cut out for them but we fought hard.”
Byron 4, Genesee Christian 1
BYRON — Madeline Stark and Pearl Schmidt each scored twice and Byron defeated Genesee Christian 4-1 Friday.
Julia Slackta had two assists for the Eagles.
