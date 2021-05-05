OLIVET — Jacob Orweller of Perry placed first in two events during the Ramblers’ 107-26 loss at Olivet Tuesday.
Orweller won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.15 seconds. He also placed first in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 6 inches.
Perry now stands 1-2 overall.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Olivet 109, Perry 29
OLIVET — Jaidyn Sadler and Anna Nixon each placed first for Perry during a 109-29 loss at Olivet Tuesday.
Sadler won the 300-meter low hurdles in 58.27 seconds. Nixon won the long jump by covering 14 feet, half-an-inch.
Perry fell to 1-2 in dual meets.
