BYRON — Jacob Miller, Byron’s only senior, highlighted Senior Night with his first career hat trick.
Alessio Nieuwenhuizen, a sophomore exchange student from Hamburg, Germany, also made his last game at Eagle Stadium a memorable one, with two goals and two assists as Byron mercied Flint Community Schools, 10-2, Monday night in boys varsity soccer play.
Byron, which led 6-0 at halftime, ended its regular season with a 14-2 overall record.
“I would say we controlled the pace but we always enjoy playing Flint Schools — we really have a lot of fun with them,” Byron head coach Greg Williams said. “Jacob Miller and Alessio wanted to play here again and it’s always nice to get a couple of goals in and have a good memory.”
Matthew Williams also scored twice for the Eagles, while Johnathan Magee, Ben Anibal and Hawkins Whitehead each scored one goal. Billy Bailey made five saves in the first half and Caleb Joslin made three stops in the second half.
Williams’ second goal closed out the game with 16:59 showing on the second-half clock. It was the junior forward’s 32nd of the season, one more than he had last year.
Miller, usually a midfielder, played a lot of forward and scored twice in the first half. He later tallied nine minutes into the second half off an assist by Williams.
“I’m very happy with my first career hat trick,” Miller said. “It’s very sentimental since it’s my last game here, too, on Senior Night. I mean, it’s the way to go out … It’s really fun to play with a team like this. We definitely switched up our positions tonight.”
Niewenhuizen assisted on Byron’s first two goals — by Magee in the ninth minute and Matthew WIlliams in the 10th minute.
Niewenhuizen then scored the next two goals, giving Byron a 4-0 lead with 19:22 remaining in the first half.
“I really like the team — it’s really fun playing on this team and I hope we play really well in districts,” Niewenhuizen said.
Greg Williams said it was a good tuneup for Thursday’s 4 p.m. first-round district matchup at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (4-15-1). The winner will advance to the second round Oct. 15 against Genesee Christian (10-6).
“I don’t know much about them,” Williams said. “We have no common opponents. I do know they lost by one goal to Genesee Christian earleir in a tournament. Tournaments aren’t a great indication about how teams are because they may be missing players, it’s a reduced amount of time. I do know it’s on turf — which we’ve played once on turf this year and they’ve played a lot more. I think if we play our game we can hang with anybody.”
BYRON 10,
FLINT COMMUNITY SCHOOLS 2
FCS 0 2 — 2
Byron 6 4 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
BY: Johnathan Magee (Alessio Nieuwenhuizen), 9th minute.
BY: Matthew Williams (Nieuwenhuizen), 10th minute.
BY: Nieuwenhuizen (Hawkins Whitehead), 19th minute.
BY: Nieuwenhuizen (Quinn Stevens), 21st minute.
BY: Jacob Miller (James Miller), 27th minute.
BY: Jacob Miller (Trevor Ritter), 28th minute.
Second Half
BY: Ben Anibal (Jacob Miller), 43rd minute.
FL: Haythem Al Quam, 44th minute.
BY: Jacob Miller (M. Williams), 49th minute.
FL: Bilal Daasa scored, 50th minute.
BY: Whitehead (James Miller), 51st minute.
BY: M. Williams (Quinn Stevens), 64th minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Shots on Goal: Byron 18, Flint 10.
Goaltending: Byron (Billy Bailey 5 saves, Caleb Joslin 3 saves).
Records: Byron 14-2.
