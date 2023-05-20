FRANKENMUTH — Corunna’s Tarick Bower set a school record in the long jump and had a hand in four individual/relay golds on Friday, as the Cavalier boys came within a point of winning a Division 2 team track and field regional crown at Frankenmuth High.
Corunna came in just a hair behind the host school, scoring 148.75 points to Frankmenmuth’s 149.75. Fowlerville was third in the 13-team field(59), Williamston fourth (45) and Flint Powers Catholic rounded out the top five (43.75). Owosso placed eighth with 30 points.
“We led by one point going into the 4x400 relay and got edged out by Frankenmuth, 3:29.93 to 3:28.46,” said Corunna coach Jeff Sawyer. “That was our season’s best time. And despite having state qualifiers in 11 events and three events having multiple qualifiers (long jump, 100 dash and 1600 run), we ended up second.”
The top two finishers in each event earned automatic berths to the upcoming state finals. In addition, athletes could qualify for the state meet by meeting or exceeding state-qualifying standards.
Tarick Bower eclipsed twin brother Wyatt Bower’s school record in the long jump by covering 22 feet, 9 inches to place first. Wyatt Bower also qualified for the state meet in the event, placing second with a 21-8 effort. Owosso’s Gavin Mecomber was fourth at 20-3 — a personal-best distance that left him just shy of making it to the states.
Tarick Bower also won a regional title in the 100-meter dash, clocking a time of 11.04. His brother Wyatt was second in 11.12.
Other regional champions for Corunna were Andrew Tucker (pole vault, 12-6), the Cavs’ 4x100 relay team of Isaac Jacobs, Wyatt Bower, Nick Strauch and Tarick Bower (43.65), the 4x200 relay team of Jacobs, Tarick Bower, Nick Strauch and Wyatt Bower (1:31.07) and the 4x800 relay team of Jaxon Strauch, Aidan Roka, Kenny Evans and Logan Roka (8:10.72).
Placing second for Corunna were Logan Roka (1600 run, 4:24.07 and 800 run, 1:57.10), Evans (3200 run (9:32.84) and Corunna’s 4x400 relay team of Lucas Kuran, Jaxon Strauch, Logan Roka and Nick Strauch (3:28.46).
Evans also qualified for the state meet in the 1600 run by running fourth in a qualifying time of 4:26.92.
Owosso’s Tyler Hufnagel was a state qualifier in two events. Hufnagel was the regional champion in the 300 hurdles (41.08) and he was the regional runner-up in the 110 hurdles (16.07).
In the girls competition at Frankenmuth, the Owosso girls, led by Claire Agnew’s school-record performance of 11 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault, placed fourth in the team standings with 85.5 points. Corunna was sixth (42.5).
Winning regional titles for Owosso were Agnew (pole vault), Peyton Spicer (discus, 99-0) and the Trojans’ 4x400 relay team of Agnew, Emma Johnson, Gabrielle Hufnagel and Libby Summerland (4:17.42).
Placing second for Owosso was Kyle Bermudez (100 hurdles, 17.26).
Corunna’s Neele’ge’ Sims was second in the long jump (16-7.25) while the Cavaliers’ 4x100 relay team of Kira Patrick, Abygail Boles, Mackenzie LeCureux and Sims was also second in 52.07.
Placing third for Owosso were Summerland (pole vault, a state-qualifying height of 10-7 and 400 dash, a state-qualifying 1:00.69), Spicer (high jump, 5-0, and shot put, 31-10), Gabrielle Hufnagel (300 hurdles, 49.51) and Bermudez (100 hurdles, 16.69).
Corunna’s Hayven Thiel was third in the 800 run (2:37.09).
Morrice boys
second at regionals
CONCORD — The Morrice boys track and field team placed second out of 13 schools that competed at Friday’s Division 4 regionals at Concord.
The Orioles scored 106 points, while trailing only Concord (122.5).
Dustin Copeland was a regional champion for Morrice in the 100-meter dash (11.69) and 200 dash (23.59).
Oliver Long (44-7.5) and Drew McGowan (41-0.5) placed first and second, respectively, in the shot put.
McGowan was first in the discus at 121-5 whle Caden Binkley won the pole vault at 11-3.
The Orioles also placed first in the 4x100 relay, with Drew McGowan, Travis Farrow, Logan Smith and Copeland (45.51).
Placing second for Morrice were Logan Smith (110 hurdles, 16.51), the 4x200 relay team of Drew McGowan, Farrow, Smith and Copeland (1:34.89).
The Morrice girls finished seventh with 48 points.
The Orioles were third in the 4x400 relay with Aubrey ROgers, Lillie Corbat, Nevaeh Hulbert and Maisie Campbell running 4:53.16.
Ella Wyzga was third in the discus (86-3).
Aubrey Rogers finished fourth for the Orioles in both the 100 hurdles (18.06) and 300 hurdles (55.31).
Three Durand athletes qualify for states
STOCKBRIDGE — Dylan McDonald, Evan Samson and Taylor Carlson were all state qualifiers for the Durand track and field teams Saturday.
The Durand boys finished fifth out of 13 teams that competed at the Division 3 Stockbridge regionals. The Railroaders scored 51 points.
McDonald was the regional champion in the shot put (46-3.5) and placed second in the discus (122-8).
Samson was the regional high jump chamion at six-foot even. He was also fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Teammate Mason Wells was fourth in the shot put.
The Durand girls placed seventh out of 13 teams while scoring 37 points.
Carlson was the long jump regional champion at 15-7 and she was also a state qualifier in the 100 dash based on time. She was fourth in the 100 in 13.17.
Jordyn Lawrence was third in the long jump (14-3.25) and third in the 300 hurdles (53.14).
