FRANKENMUTH — Corunna’s Tarick Bower set a school record in the long jump and had a hand in four individual/relay golds on Friday, as the Cavalier boys came within a point of winning a Division 2 team track and field regional crown at Frankenmuth High.

Corunna came in just a hair behind the host school, scoring 148.75 points to Frankmenmuth’s 149.75. Fowlerville was third in the 13-team field(59), Williamston fourth (45) and Flint Powers Catholic rounded out the top five (43.75). Owosso placed eighth with 30 points.

