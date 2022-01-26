ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie made 17 of 22 free throws Tuesday night to key a 57-49 victory over visiting Chesaning and keep sole possession of first place in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
The Marauders, playing without head coach Josh Latz (flu), improved to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the MMAC. Junior Clay Wittenberg scored 14 points for the Marauders, including nine in the fourth quarter. He was 5 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter and 8 of 10 for the game.
Freshman Axel Newell and Logan Thompson each scored 13 points for the Marauders. Newell shot 6 of 11 from the floor with five rebounds and four steals. Thompson shot 4 of 5 from the floor. Dylan Carman scored nine points with six rebounds and four assists.
Ovid-Elsie assistant Mike Loynes took over in Latz’s absence and was happy with what he saw.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a grinder — and maybe come down to the last possession or two,” Loynes said. “They are a heck of a team they are well-coached. They run that zone and they have some length at the top. From our standpoint, we didn’t let them made a big run at us. At most maybe two or three baskets and we were able to get a bucket … Clay had a heck of a fourth quarter.
“We’re trying to play for a championship — just like they are. They’re the league champs, the defending champs and they got us last year.”
The Indians entered the fray with just one league loss but fell to 8-4 overall and 7-2 in league play. Chesaning’s Mason Struck and Evan List each scored 14 points. List sank four 3-pointers, including two in the final quarter. He added two assists. Struck cleared four rebounds.
Reese Greenfelder scored 11 points with five rebounds, two steals and one block for the Indians. Eli Escamilla added four rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said the Marauders were just too good at the line in the fourth quarter.
“They shot great from the line to be able to close it out,” Weigl said. “They were able to capitalize on some big plays, a couple of big momentum swings — home court advantage for them. They are obviously a tough team to beat, especially at home. We’re really proud of our effort that we gave tonight. We’re going to clean some things up and we have a chance to play them again a week from Friday.”
The game was deadlocked at 26 at halftime but the Marauders took a 42-37 lead into the fourth quarter thanks to 3-pointers from Newell and Thompson.
Wittenberg’s three-point play made it 45-37 Marauders with 7:06 to go in the game, then extended it to 10 points with 5:45 left after sinking two free throws.
“We just came out and played how we needed to play,” Wittenberg said. “(Mason Struck) is a really good player with great footwork and we shut him down and I felt we did well rebounding and playing defense tonight. It came down to free throws and we did what we did. We made them.”
List’s 3-pointer brought the Indians within 47-40 and back-to-back hoops by Struck made it 47-44 with 3:40 left. After Newell scored for O-E, List drained a 3-pointer to cut it 49-47.
Wittenberg, however, made 3 of 4 free throws to push the lead back to five, and Carman and Thompson each sank two free throws for the Marauders in the final minute.
DONATION TO MILLER FAMILY
There was a special “60 seconds of change” donation at halftime made by spectators to the family of Elsie firefighter Zachary Miller, who was struck and killed by a vehicle at the scene of an accident last week.
Volunteers collected donations of $1,700, according to an announcement made during the game.
CHESANING SCORING: Lucas Powell 0 2-2 2, Brady Coon 0 0-1 0, Eli Escamilla 2 1-2 6, Evan List 5 0-1 14, Jaylen Anderson 1 0-0 2, Mason Struck 7 0-3 14, Reese Greenfelder 4 3-6 11. Totals 19 6-15 49.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Axel Newell 6 0-0 13, Jacob Tomasek 1 0-0 2, Adam Barton 2 2-2 6, Dylan Carman 2 4-4 9, Clay Wittenberg 3 8-10 14, Logan Thompson 4 3-6 13. Totals 18 17-22 57.
