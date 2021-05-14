DURAND — Chesaning captured the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship, winning Thursday’s league meet with 29 points.
Durand placed second with 21 points and Ovid-Elsie third at 16.
Chesaning got individual league title performances from Meghan Florian (first singles), Lilly Skaryd (second singles) and Caitlyn Gasper (fourth singles).
Chesaning’s Karissa Ferry and Kate Lewis were league champs at first doubles.
The Indians’ Halee Vance and Mary Irland placed first at second doubles while teammates Alexis Brown and Alexia Mugute were first at fourth doubles.
Durand’s Emma Warren won the league title at third singles. Railroaders Raegan Taylor andJulia Burk were champs at third doubles.
Kearsley 5, Owosso 3
OWOSSO — Owosso finished its Flint Metro League dual-meet season 2-7, falling to Flint Kearsley 5-3 Thursday.
The Trojans were denied a tie after losing a three-set battle at first doubles.
Kelsey Andrykovich improved to 11-5 at first singles for Owosso. Andrykovich defeated Molly Gunn, 6-2, 6-3. Ellie Feldpausch improved to 14-2 at third singles. Feldpausch turned back Evva Salvador 6-4, 6-1.
Evelyn Johnson improved to 7-2 at fourth singles for the Trojans. She defeated Emily Fisher 6-0, 6-0.
