LINDEN — MaryAnn Montgomery shot a medalist round of 45 but Linden topped Byron, 205-226 Thursday at Spring Meadows.
Jana L’Esperance shot 51 for the Eagles while Paige Fondren shot 64 and Regan Kopesky fired a 66.
Sivak second for Wolfpack
EAST LANSING — Laingsburg finished third in the final Greater Lansing Athletic Conference golf standings Thursday while Perry finished fourth.
Lakewood finished first in league play while shooting a 219 Thursday at Forest Akers East during a nine-hole jamboree in the rain. Olivet placed first Thursday with a 217 but finished second in the final standings. Laingsburg shot 221 Thursday while Perry shot 262.
Laingsburg’s Olivia Sivak shot second Thursday with a 50. Bree Schlaak of Laingsburg shot 54 while teammate Grace Elfring posted a 55 and Perry’s Jackie Mattison shot 57.
Sivak finished sixth overall individually in the league while Elfring finished eighth and Wolfpack teammates Ellie Thelen and Schlaak finished ninth and 10th, respectively. Mattison finished 11th.
Chesaning, Owosso tie in scramble
CHESANING — Owosso and Chesaning met Thursday at Twin Brooks, and with the soggy conditions, went to a two-person scramble format on the back nine.
Both teams shot rounds of 152 for a tie.
Chesaning’s Taylor Gross and Maggie Gross combined for a 42. Indians Kaitlyn Farrar and KellyAnn Rodriguez shot a 48.
Owosso’s Ellie Feldpausch and Kennedy Peplinski combined for a 49. Trojans Grace Gasso and Jillian Bagwell shot a 50.
