OWOSSO — Owosso’s Noah Feinauer scored the equalizer with 10 minutes left as the Trojans tied Flint Kearsley 2-2 Wednesday on senior night at Willman Field.
Hunter Babcock assisted on the tying goal as Owosso battled back from a 2-1 halftime deficit.
“We could not have asked for a better game from our boys on our senior night,” Owosso coach Phil Gobel said. “Both teams fought hard and it was a battle to the bitter end.”
Avery Fear put Owosso up 1-0 in the fourth minute. That goal was also assisted by Babcock.
Junior goalie Charles DeWeese made 11 saves for Owosso, now 0-2-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the Flint Metro Stars.
Kearsley led in shots on goal, 17-13.
Gobel said DeWeese along with Babcock and defender Tyler Hufnagel played “outstanding.”
