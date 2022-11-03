BRECKENRIDGE — Morrice’s volleyball season came to a halt Wednesday night in Division 4 district tournament action.
The Orioles, champions of the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division with an 8-0 league record, lost in straight sets to Fowler at Breckenridge High School.
The Eagles won 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 and will advance to the district championship game vs. Portland St. Patrick at 7 p.m. tonight.
Morrice finished its campaign with a 17-12-1 record.
Rombach leads Hornets to semis
NEW LOTHROP — Marissa Rombach slammed 11 kills and Kara Wendling added 10 to lead New Lothrop past Montrose 25-11, 25-18, 25-6 Tuesday in Division 3 district volleyball action.
The win sends the Hornets into tonight’s 7 p.m. district semifinal against Chesaning. The early semifinal at at the school is a battle between Hemlock and St. Charles slated for 5:30.
New Lothrop (22-11) got four aces from Taylor Moore along with two aces from Carley Martin and Remington Knieper in the win.
