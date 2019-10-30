LINDEN — The Byron volleyball team defeated Lake Fenton in five sets 25-22, 13-25, 25-19, 22-25, 17-15 Tuesday.
Maddie Davis led the Eagles’ (21-14-2) attack with 18 kills and four aces. Zoe McDowell added 30 assists in the winning effort.
On the defensive side, Raegan Forgie had 24 digs, while Ally Glass recorded two blocks.
Morrice beats Bentley
BURTON — Morrice downed Burton Bentley in five sets 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-9.
Jenna O’Berry had 21 assists and nine aces for the Orioles. Emma Valentine added 11 kills to the attack.
Jade Nanasy had 19 digs on defense. Mandy Miller and Katelyn Allen each had two blocks.
Morrice finished the season second in the Genesee Area Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.