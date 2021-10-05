Homecoming turned out to be just the remedy Corunna needed as the Cavaliers moved back into a playoff position with Friday’s 55-6 rout of Clio.
Corunna (3-3) had dropped out of the 32-team field in Division 5 after losing to Lake Fenton and Goodrich, but climbed back in after drubbing the Mustangs. The Cavaliers now hold the final spot in 32nd.
The other big move — in the opposite direction — was Chesaning (3-3), which dropped out of the Division 6 bracket after losing its third straight game Friday to Durand.
Here’s a closer look at where Shiawassee County area teams stand entering Week 7:
WEEK 7 PLAYOFF PICTURE
50. Owosso (1-5) 23.00
Last week: 49th (19.800)
Week 6 result: Lost 45-7 to Lake Fenton
Week 7 game: at Clio (0-6)
Top Division 4 teams: 1. Edwardsburg (6-0) 63.333; 2. Chelsea (6-0) 61.929; 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (6-0) 57.833
Last three in: 30. North Branch (4-2) 37.500; 31. Allendale (3-3) 36.167; 32. New Boston Huron (3-3) 36.000
First three out: 33. Three Rivers (3-3) 35.00; 34. Alma (3-3) 32.667; 35. Fruitport (2-4) 31.667.
Division 5
32. Corunna (3-3) 29.833
Last week: 38th (23.200)
Week 6 result: Beat Clio 55-6
Week 7 game: at Ortonville Brandon (5-1)
Top Division 5 teams: 1. Grand Rapids CC (6-0) 63.190; 2. Marine City (6-0) 59.500; 3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (6-0) 58.333
Last three in: 30. Detroit Cody (3-3) 30.000; 30. Flat Rock (2-4) 30.000; 32. Corunna (3-3) 29.833.
First three out: 33. St. Clair Shores South Lake (3-3) 27.00; 34. Hazel Park (3-3) 26.667; 34. Lake Odessa Lakewood (4-2) 26.667.
Division 6
12. Durand (5-1) 36.100
Last week: 14th (33.000)
Week 6 result: Beat Chesaning 42-0
Week 7 game: vs. New Lothrop (4-2)
19. Ovid-Elsie (4-2) 34.000
Last week: 7th (38.200)
Week 6 result: Lost 66-24 to New Lothrop
Week 7 game: Undetermined. Mt. Morris was the Marauders’ originally scheduled opponent, but the Panthers are vacating their Week 6 and 7 matchups due to a COVID-19 outbreak. O-E athletic director Jesse Johnson said Friday the school is seeking another opponent rather than take a forfeit.
35. Chesaning (3-3) 26.100
Last week: 27th (27.800)
Week 6 result: Lost 42-0 to Durand
Week 7 game: at Byron (1-5)
Top Division 6 teams: 1. Lansing Catholic 6-0) 56.000; 2. Reed City (5-1) 45.667; 3. Constantine (6-0) 41.300
Last three in: 30. Napoleon (5-1) 28.500; 31. Clinton (4-2) 28.267; 32. Clinton Township Clintondale (2-4) 27.500
First three out: 33. Adrian Madison (3-3) 27.267; 34. Lake City (4-2) 26.500; 35. Chesaning (3-3) 26.100.
Division 7
25. New Lothrop (4-2) 29.933
Last week: 32nd (24.800)
Week 6 result: Beat Ovid-Elsie 66-24
Week 7 game: at Durand (5-1)
T27. Laingsburg (5-1) 29.333
Last week: 24th (27.800)
Week 6 result: Beat Dansville 35-12
Week 7 game: vs. Fowler (3-3)
49. Perry (1-5) 14.00
Last week: 48th (13.600)
Week 6 result: Lost 32-14 to Leslie
Week 7 game: vs. Stockbridge (2-4)
Top Division 7 teams: 1. Detroit Central (6-0) 52.167; 2. Jackson Lumen Christi (5-1) 50.333; 3. Monroe St. Mary CC (5-1) 48.167.
Last three in: 30. Detroit Loyola (2-3) 26.833; 30. McBain (3-3) 26.833; 32. St. Louis (4-2) 26.667.
First three out: 33. East Jordan (4-2) 24.500; 33. North Muskegon (2-4) 24.500; 35. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (3-3) 23.333
Division 8
49. Byron (1-5) 12.800
Last week: 52nd (6.800)
Week 6 result: Beat LakeVille 20-6
Week 7 game: vs. Chesaning (3-3)
Top Division 8 teams: 1. Hudson (6-0) 46.833; 2. Carson City-Crystal (6-0) 40.167; 3. Ubly (6-0) 38.000
Last three in: 30. Harbor Beach (3-3) 20.333; 31. Unionville-Sebewaing (2-4) 20.167; 32. Mount Clemens (3-3) 19.167
First three out: 33. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (2-4) 18.667; 33. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-4) 18.667; 35. Vassar (2-4) 18.333
8-Player Division 2
T5. Morrice (6-0) 31.000
Last week: Tied for 6th (29.200)
Week 6 result: Beat Burton Atherton 65-0
Week 7 game: vs. Genesee (4-1)
Top Division 2 teams: 1. Marion (6-0) 33.200; 2. Au Gres-Sims (6-0) 32.500; 2. Portland St. Patrick (6-0) 32.500.
Last three in: 14. Athens (4-2) 23.867; 15. Gaylord St. Mary (4-2) 23.667; 16. Waldron (5-1) 22.833
First three out: 17. Bay City All Saints (4-2) 22.667; 17. Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-2) 22.667; 19. Bear Lake (4-2) 21.167.
— Full playoff point standings can be found at mhsaa.com/sports/football/ playoff-point-summary.
